Central Illinois beekeepers buzzing strong through summer season

  Clay Jackson

Amber Rutledge talks about benefits of honey at Wild Harvest Honey

BLOOMINGTON — Amber Rutledge finds her moment of Zen when she goes into her honeybee hives.

She said it’s the smell of the honeycombs, the sound of wings buzzing and being present in nature that feels meditative.

“When the first spring comes, when you’re able to get into the hive again, and you open the lid and they put off the scent,” the beekeeper continued, “it's just this pure, clean air and smell of bees.”

083022-blm-loc-bees1

Amber Rutledge, owner of Wild Harvest Honey Farm in rural Heyworth, said educating visitors is a major goal of the farm's operation. She is a fourth-generation beekeeper. 

Taking a deep breath in, she said that smell leaves an unforgettable imprint on her mind. And, it takes her to a peaceful place.

“Every time you go out there, you're just in nature and the birds are chirping and the bees are so smart, and just watching them communicate and what they do in just a week's time is amazing,” she said.

The owner of Wild Harvest Honey Farm in rural Heyworth is a fourth-generation beekeeper. Rutledge said the farm, and the activity of beekeeping, have been in her family for 100 years, starting with her great-grandfather.

083022-blm-loc-bees2

Tom Pankonen, owner of Honey Pimp Apiaries, shows off the bees at his farm in rural Bloomington.

Educating visitors is a goal of the farm’s operation, which manages around 30 hives. They host school children from Bloomington and Clinton, as well as adults, who can view an observational hive. The farm also hosts "fairy garden nights," where kids are led through a path of sunflowers, other plants and miniature fairy sculptures.

There’s even a hive in the garden painted by Rutledge to look like a castle, for its queen bee.

She said at the first fairy walk last year, 300 people showed up within half an hour. This year, all of those events have sold out, save for a few remaining tickets for Sept. 17.

Additional nighttime stargazing and pollinator walks are planned in the future.

Rutledge added they placed hundreds of lights through the gardens, so visitors can observe nighttime pollinators like moths, which people don’t usually pay much attention to.

083022-blm-loc-bees3

Amber Rutledge shows an extractor drum machine to process honey at Wild Harvest Honey, 9122 Bucks Road, Heyworth.

What the bees can do in just a week’s time, she said, can be amazing. But it comes with challenges: getting the hives through the cold winter, and fending off pests like mites or beetles.

“If you understand how hard a bee works, you appreciate it more,” Rutledge said. “They will work its whole life for just a small amount of honey … makes you more appreciative when you eat it.”

Crowning queens

Tom Pankonen, owner of Honey Pimp Apiaries in rural Bloomington, said he loves the technical challenges of beekeeping.

He said one reason he breeds queens is because of the challenges that mites brings to the hives. Pankonen said mite numbers hit their max in mid-August.

083022-blm-loc-bees4

Tom Pankonen, owner of Honey Pimp Apiaries, says he loves the technical challenges of beekeeping. 

“The world was turned on its ears,” he said, when entomology researcher Samuel Ramsey showed that mites feed on the fat in the bee’s body — and not their blood.

He said it’s critical to get mite numbers low by mid-August so the bees can go into winter fat.

He said their fat stores are how bees deal with contaminants like pesticides. 

The queen breeding process begins by grafting three-day-old larvae from a hive with a queen and placing it them into about 40 small cups. He said those cups will go into a small nucleus hive with no queen, and then he checks back within the next two days to see what larvae cups get fed by the hive and turn into pupae.

083022-blm-loc-bees5

Tom Pankonen, owner of Honey Pimp Apiaries, produces about 50 to 60 small nucleus hives per season. 

Pankonen said while worker bees take 21 days to emerge as adults, the queen takes 16 days to come out. When the queen emerges, he encapsulates her in a container plugged with fondant, a mixture of sugar and honey.

He said the bees eat through that sugary mixture over time until they can get to the queen.

“It gives them like a day or two — sometimes three days — depending how slow they are, (enough) time to get used to her pheromones and they don’t kill her,” said Pankonen.

He noted that everything in the animal world is based on pheromones.

083022-blm-loc-bees6

Detail of a fairy garden and a tea party garden area at Wild Harvest Honey. 

“Then getting them mated is really where the rubber meets the road,” he said.

Pankonen said he works with several others who collectively maintain about 100 to 125 hives. He’ll produce about 50 to 60 small nucleus hives per season, he said, while commercial breeders make upward of 6,000.

Customers who order queens may be people who are just getting started with beekeeping in the spring, or lost one in an accident or to pests. Pankonen said another type of customer may wish to split a strong hive into two.

He said he enjoys how beekeeping brings all kinds of people together, and they forget their political differences.

Buzzing around the world

To the right of Rutledge’s shop area in Heyworth, in a renovated chicken shed, she prepares a honey bar with as many as 20 variations of honey flavors, based on the pollen they were made from.

083022-blm-loc-bees8

The store at Wild Harvest Honey Farm offers a variety of honey items. All the proceeds from sales go into furthering education to those who want to learn about and protect bees. 

They can include rosemary honey from Barcelona in Spain, grape honey from the area of Mount Vesuvius in Italy, along with pumpkin, carrot, radish, sunflower and more.

Rutledge can taste the fruits of her labors. This season, she said she’s processed over 800 pounds of honey.

“Especially, if you take care of something, and you're helping them and you're seeing them along,” she said, “it's like you reap the rewards in a sweet honey.

083022-blm-loc-bees7

Tom Pankonen, owner of Honey Pimp Apiaries, marks the queen bee in rural Bloomington.

“It's still connected to my ancestors in doing it, too.”

To keep up with Wild Harvest Honey Farms, including store information and upcoming events, go to www.wildharvesthoney.com and find the "Wild Harvest Honey Farms" page on Facebook. 

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238.

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

