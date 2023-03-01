BLOOMINGTON — Four Illinois producers will be honored as 2023 Master Farmers at Prairie Farmer Magazine’s annual banquet.

The event is at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, at the Bloomington DoubleTree Hotel.

The award recognizes exceptional agricultural production skills, commitment to family and service to community.

The 2023 Master Farmers are Martin Barbre, of Carmi; David Meiss, of Gridley; Ron Moore, of Roseville; and Curt Strode, of Marietta.

Also this year, the organization named a new Honorary Master Farmer, Robert A. Easter, a swine nutritionist who ascended the leadership ranks at the University of Illinois to become dean of the College of ACES, interim provost, interim chancellor and president of the university.

The magazine’s first Master Farmer award came in 1925. More than 300 Illinois producers have been inducted as Master Farmers or Honorary Master Farmers throughout the program’s history. Candidates are nominated by farmers, neighbors, agribusiness leaders, and farm organizations throughout the state.

Judges for the 2023 awards were Karen Corrigan, McGillicuddy Corrigan Agronomics; German Bollero, University of Illinois College of Agriculture, Consumer and Environmental Studies interim dean; Linnea Kooistra, 2011 Master Farmer; Dwight Raab, First Midwest Bank agribusiness vice president; Steve Carson, Farm Credit Illinois; and Mike Wilson, Farm Futures Editor.