BLOOMINGTON — Heritage Operations Group, which manages senior care facilities across Illinois, will be laying off nearly 70 employees in Bloomington this spring while the company is in the process of selling several facilities.
Benjamin Hart, president and CEO of the Bloomington-based company, said Tuesday that Heritage is “divesting” from 23 senior care facilities in multiple counties, from Chicago to St. Louis.
With the sales of those senior care facilities, 69 employees, who have helped to provide corporate support from Heritage’s downtown office, will be laid off starting April 30.
“We’ll have fewer facilities that we’ll be managing, and so we don’t need the same number of workforce to support them,” he told The Pantagraph. “We are downsizing in our size and our scope. … It’s simply a corporate restructuring of our strategy and mission moving forward.”
Heritage reported the “mass layoff” to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity last month, citing the sale of part of the business as the cause. The positions will be permanently eliminated, Hart said, adding that the on-site staff of those 23 facilities are not expected to be affected.
Layoffs of the affected workers will continue until all 23 of the facilities’ sales are final, estimated in the DCEO report to be June 1.
Hart did not provide exact locations for the facilities being sold, but he said they are “primarily outside McLean County” and are expected to continue operating under the new owner with “little disruption to the residents” of those facilities. He declined to identify the new owner.
Heritage Operations currently owns and manages 44 facilities in Illinois, five of which are located in McLean County.
This layoff will reduce the corporate staff size by roughly 54% — from about 129 employees to 60, according to the current total provided by the Heritage president.
Despite the reduction in staff size, Heritage plans to remain in the downtown Bloomington office, Hart said.
