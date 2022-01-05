Eats of the Week: Joe's Station House Pizza Pub

NORMAL — Joe's Station House Pizza Pub, 305 S. Veterans Parkway, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The business opened in May 2009 and is co-owned by brothers Tony and Joe Wargo. Their parents own Joe's Station House Pizzeria in Streator, where Joe's pizza originated in 1998.

Tony Wargo had been in the restaurant business his whole life. The Wargo brothers were brainstorming ideas for a restaurant and didn't want to be just like any other full-service pizza places in town. So they decided to combine the concept with a pub. Joe's ended up being one of the very first pizza pubs around.

"Our atmosphere is very good and inviting. Our food is second to none and we use high quality ingredients," Tony Wargo said. "I have a great deal of pride in the service we provide; hiring staff that fit into the family atmosphere we really want to provide to guests."

Joe's Station House Pizza Pub used to be Teddy's Set Go and Piesano's Italian restaurant before they turned College Hills Mall into The Shoppes at College Hills.

The most popular items include the pizza and the Italian beef roll. They have a selection of 29 craft beers on tap that are rotated regularly.

Joe's also has daily and weekly specials including their new Detroit-style pizza, which is discounted on Mondays.

"We are a family-owned and operated business. We try to treat everything as we would in our families and help our customers and community," Wargo said. "We like to be heavily involved in the community as much as possible, especially when it involves children."

The Wargos do a charity golf outing that helps raise money for OSF Children's Hospital. One year, they generated $150,000, and all proceeds were donated.

The brothers are also in an ownership group with the Joe's Pub located in Bloomington. They were approached about expanding Joe's Station House Pizza and thought it would be a good opportunity to turn into a different kind of business. They try to keep both locations as separate as possible by one being more of the restaurant while the other is more of a bar and tavern.

"I love our guests. People still come in very regularly since the day we opened," Wargo said. "We try not to be mundane and are always trying to be innovative and keep guests coming back and happy."

Joe's also has a new order and pay by phone service to make their experience for customers and staff more efficient and timely, especially during difficult times.

Wargo added that it's a simpler way to have people tell them what they want, but assure customers that they still expect staff to serve and interact with guests.

"We strive for that family environment for both our customers and staff," Wargo said. "I'm proud of our longevity and how we've adapted to different changes and requirements and staying ahead of the curve."

Joe's Station House Pizza Pub is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and closed Sunday. Their kitchen is open until 8 Monday through Thursday and until 9 on Fridays and Saturdays.

