Delta to suspend Bloomington-Detroit flights

The national labor shortage, especially shortage in flight crew members, is behind the airline’s decision to suspend service between Bloomington and Detroit for the first quarter of 2022, said Fran Strebing, deputy director of marketing at CIRA.
Delta will keep its flights to Hartsfield–Jackson International Airport in Atlanta and look to resume Detroit flights in April, Strebing said.
“And there’s still plenty of options for people getting in and out,” she said.
From CIRA, American Airlines continues to connect at Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; Allegiant Air has flights to Orlando Sanford and St. Pete-Clearwater near Tampa; and Frontier Airlines offers flights to Orlando International Airport and beginning Dec. 17, seasonal service to Tampa International Airport.
