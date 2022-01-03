Delta Detroit flights to resume from Central Illinois Regional Ariport

BLOOMINGTON — Flights between Bloomington and Detroit will be back on the runway starting in February.
Delta Air Lines had announced it would suspend service at the start of 2022 between the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington and the Detroit Metropolitan Airport, but a resume date has been set for Feb. 6.
“Detroit is an important market for the continued growth at Rivian and an equally important connection to the east coast and Europe for our business and leisure travelers," said Alan Sender, chairman of the Bloomington Normal Airport Authority, which owns and operates CIRA.
Airport officials have said challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the decision to suspend the flights to and from Detroit, including staffing shortages among flight crews.
Electric vehicle maker Rivian, based near Los Angeles, has vehicle engineering, procurement and supply chain teams in Plymouth, Michigan, about 20 minutes north of Metro Airport. The company's factory is in west Normal.
Fran Strebing, deputy director of marketing at CIRA, has said the suspension of Detroit flights wasn’t expected to have a significant impact on travel, noting January and February are the lightest months for travel and most travelers using CIRA are heading south for leisure.
Sender said Rivian Automotive’s announcement in December that the electric vehicle company will build a second manufacturing plant in Georgia demonstrated “the ongoing need for the Detroit service to Delta.”
Delta also serves to connect CIRA and the Hartsfield–Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
Rivian’s announcement “highlighted the synergies between the three markets of Atlanta, Detroit and Bloomington-Normal,” Sender said, noting this return to service is scheduled to return more quickly than CIRA originally expected.
