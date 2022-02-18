 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deere reports $903 million profit

MOLINE — Deere & Co. (DE) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $903 million.

The Moline, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.92 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.28 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $9.57 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.53 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.09 billion.

