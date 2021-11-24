 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Deere posts $1.28 billion quarterly profit

  • 0

MOLINE — Deere & Co. on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.28 billion.

The Moline, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $4.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.82 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $11.33 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.28 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.34 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.96 billion, or $18.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $39.74 billion.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Black Friday remains a day for family to shop together

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ford, Rivian drop plans for electric vehicle

Ford, Rivian drop plans for electric vehicle

It's the second time the Dearborn automaker and the EV startup have shredded developments plans. Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the companies in April 2020 said they were no longer collaborating on an EV for Ford's Lincoln luxury brand.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Black Friday remains a day for family to shop together

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News