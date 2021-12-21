COVID spike puts Chicago restaurants, bars on edge

The dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic have arrived for Chicago’s bars and restaurants once again.

In a scene reminiscent of a year ago, a winter surge of COVID-19 cases — and the swift arrival of the omicron variant — has led to chaos and closures across Chicago’s hospitality industry, including more than two dozen bars and restaurants that have at least temporarily shuttered in recent days.

”We wish it were different, but it’s not and here we are again,” Lula Cafe wrote in a post Saturday when announcing it would close due to positive cases among employees.

Other closures, announced in waves of social media posts, have included Big Kids, Billy Sunday, Cabra, The Duck Inn, Four Letter Word Coffee, Giant, Kumiko, Lae Peng You, Lardon, Little Goat, Little Victories, The Native, Outside Voices, Rose Mary, Scofflaw, Sepia, S.K.Y., Tied House, Verve Wine, Wazwan, and Old Irving and Begyle breweries. Not all were prompted by an exposure to COVID-19, with some closing solely as a precaution amid a national and statewide uptick in cases this month that has many flocking to get vaccine boosters and tests ahead of the Christmas weekend.

Some restaurants have pledged to quickly reopen — or already have, as did cocktail bar Lost Lake, which closed Dec. 11 after a staff member tested positive for the virus, then reopened four days later. Other closures are indefinite, with a looming threat of permanence.

Michelin-starred Elske, which has already closed twice during the pandemic — including most of last winter — was open all of 11 days before announcing Sunday it would close again due to a potential exposure. The restaurant said it hoped to reopen Dec. 29 “after a short break and a lot of negative test results, or maybe never again.”

The Heisler Hospitality chain will close its eight bars and restaurants, which include Pub Royale, Pizza Lobo, Estereo and Lone Wolf, between Monday and Tuesday.

“With this recent spike having such an impact on the industry citywide, we felt it was in everyone’s best interest to hit pause for a few days and allow our staff time to get tested,” spokesperson Hannah Turnbaugh said. “We’re just going to take things one day at a time right now and do our best to keep everyone healthy.”

Begyle Brewing said Saturday it would close its Ravenswood taproom and sell beer exclusively to-go after multiple employees tested positive for COVID-19, despite the brewery taking “every precaution we could think of,” it said on Instagram.

In an interview Monday, Begyle owner Kevin Cary said he’s unsure how long the closure will last or if “consumer confidence is even there to merit us opening.”

“This was an absolute rug pull,” he said. “Just when we thought we were turning the corner.”

Lakeview deli Steingold’s of Chicago announced Saturday it would close until Wednesday due to staff members coming down with cold-like symptoms. Two workers, including owner Aaron Steingold, eventually tested positive, even though they are vaccinated and have received the booster shot, Steingold said in an interview Monday.

Steingold said he still plans to reopen this week with “the skeleton crew who remains healthy” provided they continue to test negative via daily rapid tests.

“This is the most challenging it has been for us since the pandemic began,” Steingold said. “Apart from a third-degree-of-separation exposure back in the spring of 2020, we have not experienced any issues.”

Steingold’s had shifted to takeout and delivery service from March 2020 until this month, when it opened for limited indoor dining. After the positive tests, indoor dining will once again shut down indefinitely, Steingold said.

While bars and restaurants are grappling with a second winter surge of COVID-19, current challenges are at once starker and somewhat easier to navigate, said Pete Ternes, co-owner of Bungalow by Middle Brow, a Logan Square pizzeria and brewery.

An increasing arsenal of tools to navigate the health crisis makes things easier, he said. Vaccines, tests, a robust supply of masks and a sharper understanding of best practices help carve out a pathway forward that was previously shrouded in uncertainty.

When Bungalow reopened Saturday after closing for two days when an employee tested positive for COVID-19, it did so with a requirement through at least March 15 that customers show proof of vaccination or a negative test result during the previous 24 hours. Ternes also set a deadline of Jan. 1 for his staff to get the COVID-19 booster shot.

Others are making similar moves; Bokeh, an Albany Park cocktail bar, and Wicker Park favorite The Map Room began requiring proof of vaccination Monday. Baker Miller, an acclaimed Andersonville bakery, will require proof of booster shots for staff and customers looking to dine in.

Ternes said he will likely mandate proof of a booster shot as part of vaccination for patrons, perhaps as soon as next week, but more likely in early 2022.

He is trying to find any way to stay open, and to do so responsibly, he said.

“It’s really about trying to figure out a sustainable way through the winter,” Ternes said. “We’ve got a lot of bills to pay, including to our landlord. We’re not looking to make a bunch of money here, but to pay for the things we need to pay for and give our staff a chance to make money.”

The challenge he said, lies in an uncertain moment where new cases, including among vaccinated people, are being diagnosed with astonishing speed.

Bungalow has had five employees test positive via rapid test, but only one through the more reliable PCR test, he said. He said he’d like to close for a few weeks to take stock of the situation, but can’t afford to. And, he said, he isn’t optimistic the government will be providing significant financial assistance, such as another round of Paycheck Protection Program funds.

“If the government was sitting here with a check, we’d probably close for weeks,” he said. “Barring that, we’re looking at the speed this is taking over, we’re saying ‘Holy crap,’ and we need to see what the truth is — how severe is the spread and the hospitalizations and death?”

At the minimum, he said, he wants guidance.

“They need to admit it’s dangerous and shut us down,” he said, “or else say, ‘It’s not dangerous and here’s how we should handle public gatherings for the next two months.’ ”

