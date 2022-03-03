 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Consolidated reports $15.1 million quarterly income

  • 0

MATTOON — Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $15.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Mattoon, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $318.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $107.1 million, or $1.26 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.28 billion.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tax preparation tips: Better late than never

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tax preparation tips: Better late than never

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News