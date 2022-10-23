Chris Ruedi: Stay focused, calm as equity markets decline

“Long-term investment success is almost totally a function of how one emotionally handles declines in the equity market, as opposed to how one's portfolio handles them.”
One of my favorite financial authors, Nick Murray, coined this phrase long ago. Go back and read it again. It’s a concise and meaningful quote that investors should plaster to their monitors as a reminder as they review their account statements.
Investors need to focus on the things they can control, namely their own actions, during times of stock market volatility.
Across the country and the world, some version of this article is being written in one form or another. Now that the third quarter is over and investors start to receive statements that highlight continued declines, many will be faced with the choices described above.
Unfortunately, too many will let their emotions carry the day and forget that more often it is our own actions in response to market declines that potentially cause damage to our long-term outcomes. Investment portfolios, especially those that are well-diversified, are designed to be more resilient.
We’ve seen difficult market environments before, and we’ll likely see them again when this current period is behind us.
This may come across as yet another “do nothing” or “stay the course” message. In some respects, it is. Often, we believe choosing to not do something is the wisest course of action.
I suggest looking at this time as an opportunity to act rationally rather than emotionally. Prudent investors will review their living expenses and spending choices when markets are impacted.
Can you delay or postpone withdrawals from your investments for a period of time? Do you have the option to use cash from a bank account in lieu of portfolio assets? Should you reconsider your Social Security or pension strategy? Is now a good time to consider Roth IRA conversion options?
All these questions focus on proactive steps that you can take during challenging times. Notice that none of the above-mentioned items mentioned anything about panic selling out of stocks or bonds.
The biggest difference between people who make it through these trying times and those who don’t centers around planning.
Those who have a plan or a trustworthy financial adviser whom they can consult may avoid making a big mistake. It’s easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of the daily market swings we've experienced lately, but don’t lose sight of the bigger picture.
The economy may be unpleasant for some time, but better days lie ahead. It’s likely our own choices, more so than our portfolios, that can determine how we fare until that time arrives.
This is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice. Please consult your financial professional regarding your unique situation.
Here's how the cost of college has changed since the 1960s
A closer look at the rising cost of college in the US
The cost of college since 1963
How four-year and two-year college costs compare
Increases at private schools outpaced public schools
Housing has remained a fix portion of cost while dining has decreased
Chris Ruedi is a financial adviser with Savant Wealth Management, Bloomington.
Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.
New U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut in income taxes. Hunt said Monday he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month by the Conservative government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, and also signaled that public spending cuts are on the way. It was a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets spooked by fears of excessive government borrowing. The move raises questions about how long the beleaguered prime minister can stay in office, though Truss insisted she has no plans to quit. She vowed to lead the Conservatives into the next general election, but many in the party want her gone.
The government of British Prime Minister Liz Truss is teetering on the verge of collapse, just hours after she vowed to keep governing. Truss told lawmakers she was “a fighter and not a quitter” in a defiant statement in the House of Commons, Soon after, a senior member of the government left her post with a fusillade of criticism at Truss, and a House of Commons vote descended into acrimony and accusations of bullying, Home Secretary Suella Braverman quit with an attack on Truss, saying politicians must accept "responsibility for their mistakes.” Later, a Commons vote on fracking was marred by chaotic scenes and allegations that party officials had tried to strong-arm lawmakers.