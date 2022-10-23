Chris Ruedi: Stay focused, calm as equity markets decline

“Long-term investment success is almost totally a function of how one emotionally handles declines in the equity market, as opposed to how one's portfolio handles them.”

One of my favorite financial authors, Nick Murray, coined this phrase long ago. Go back and read it again. It’s a concise and meaningful quote that investors should plaster to their monitors as a reminder as they review their account statements.

Investors need to focus on the things they can control, namely their own actions, during times of stock market volatility.

Across the country and the world, some version of this article is being written in one form or another. Now that the third quarter is over and investors start to receive statements that highlight continued declines, many will be faced with the choices described above.

Unfortunately, too many will let their emotions carry the day and forget that more often it is our own actions in response to market declines that potentially cause damage to our long-term outcomes. Investment portfolios, especially those that are well-diversified, are designed to be more resilient.

We’ve seen difficult market environments before, and we’ll likely see them again when this current period is behind us.

This may come across as yet another “do nothing” or “stay the course” message. In some respects, it is. Often, we believe choosing to not do something is the wisest course of action.

I suggest looking at this time as an opportunity to act rationally rather than emotionally. Prudent investors will review their living expenses and spending choices when markets are impacted.

Can you delay or postpone withdrawals from your investments for a period of time? Do you have the option to use cash from a bank account in lieu of portfolio assets? Should you reconsider your Social Security or pension strategy? Is now a good time to consider Roth IRA conversion options?

All these questions focus on proactive steps that you can take during challenging times. Notice that none of the above-mentioned items mentioned anything about panic selling out of stocks or bonds.

The biggest difference between people who make it through these trying times and those who don’t centers around planning.

Those who have a plan or a trustworthy financial adviser whom they can consult may avoid making a big mistake. It’s easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of the daily market swings we've experienced lately, but don’t lose sight of the bigger picture.

The economy may be unpleasant for some time, but better days lie ahead. It’s likely our own choices, more so than our portfolios, that can determine how we fare until that time arrives.