Chris Ruedi: Rethink 60/40 portfolio for retirement

For the last few decades, many retirement investors, or those preparing to retire, have gravitated toward a portfolio composition that offers an opportunity for growth while maintaining a certain level of perceived safety. The 60/40 portfolio as it has become known, is typically constructed with a mix of 60% U.S large-company stocks and 40% U.S. intermediate bonds. The combination of these two areas has historically produced favorable results over the long term, according to Morningstar Direct.

The stock component offers opportunities for capital appreciation while the bond side has acted as somewhat of a backstop during periods of market decline as investors flee to bonds as a perceived safe haven. Each side of the portfolio has had largely favorable conditions over the past 40 years.

Technological advancements, global expansions, and the growing middle class have propelled stocks to higher valuations. Steadily declining bond yields have boosted bond returns. When rates fall, bond prices increase.

Today’s economic landscape offers somewhat different conditions. We believe stocks and bonds continue to hold a prominent place in investment portfolios, but other asset classes should be considered when determining the composition for the 60/40 portfolio of the future.

Alternative investments have been around in one form or another for years, but opportunities for smaller investors have only more recently become possible. As a result, many investors shy away from alternatives due to fear of the unknown, especially compared to more “traditional” options like stocks and bonds. Many are surprised to learn that assets like real estate, high-yield bonds and emerging markets that we all once considered alternatives now are widely accepted as pieces of a diversified portfolio.

The inclusion of these so-called alternative asset classes can serve multiple objectives. For many, we believe they are best deployed as an additional layer of diversification that can be particularly impactful during difficult market periods. Certain alternatives may not be subject to the same pressures that weigh on stock or bond investments and can potentially offer additional sources of return to an investment portfolio.

The universe of alternatives is very large and getting larger. Investments geared toward reinsurance, trend following, real assets, corporate event drivers, and direct lending are just a few of the commonly included alternative asset classes.

The investment structure for every alternative varies and some may only be appropriate for individuals or entities that meet certain qualifications. Others are available to the public at large via mutual fund offerings.

Investors should be mindful of two important aspects when evaluating alternative options: liquidity and cost. Some alternatives require investors to commit funds for longer periods of time while others offer daily pricing that can be bought or sold without limitations.

Operating costs tend to be higher for these more specialized alternatives, so it is important to understand how the inclusion of these investments might impact the overall portfolio cost.

Investors in traditional 60/40 portfolios have enjoyed success over the recent years, but sometimes the things that get us to one place aren’t always the best options for the future. Reimagining the 60/40 portfolio by including some alternatives may help retirees achieve their long-term goals. Begin with a discussion with your financial advisor about what types of alternatives may be best suited for your own plan.