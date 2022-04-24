Chris Ruedi: Inflation pressing fed to raise benchmark interest rate

The last several weeks have not been great from an economic standpoint. Monthly inflation data continues to show we are experiencing price increases to an extent that has not been seen for several decades.

To combat the real threat that inflation poses to the overall health of the economy, the Federal Reserve signaled its intent to raise its benchmark interest rate over time in an effort cool off an overheated economy. That approach has worked historically, but not without consequences. Many economists and news media fear that the Fed’s actions could lead to a recession and job losses.

Only time will tell if we enter a technical recession (two consecutive quarters of negative Gross Domestic Product growth, GDP), but it is likely things may have already started to recover in financial markets before a recession is officially announced. Keep in mind that financial markets are forward looking while economic reports like GDP are backward looking.

There have been 11 declared recessions dating back to 1953, lasting just about one year on average. The most recent recessions, 2008 financial crisis (almost two years) and 2020 COVID recession (only two months), are good examples of how long or short a recession might last.

Market returns tend to decline harder in the year leading up to a recession versus declines once recession is declared. Financial results following recessions tend to be more positive as time goes on. According to a study in Forbes.com that tracked performance of a representative U.S. Total Market Index showed that since 1953, money invested at the start of a recession yielded positive returns after 24 months in eight out of 10 occurrences.

Market results post-recession can be as unique as the circumstances that brought them on, but it is imperative to keep perspective and remember that over time things can improve and more stable growth may ensue.

What can someone do when recession fears arise? We recommend having a conversation with your financial advisor. Many times, expressing your concerns to a third party can help add some objectivity to emotional situations. Chances are that if you have a financial plan, it accounts for the possibility of market volatility.

You may also want to accumulate sufficient cash outside of your investments to increase your peace of mind. Having cash on hand can also provide an alternative to withdrawing from your investment portfolio during particularly difficult market environments.

Portfolio management techniques, which include rebalancing, can ensure that you maintain a target asset mix during volatile markets. Another thing to consider is tax motivated options such as loss harvesting or Roth conversions if appropriate. Most importantly, making drastic changes to a portfolio in anticipation of market and economic events can be harmful, potentially leading to a much more lasting impact than any temporary market or economic setback.

Chris Ruedi is a financial adviser with Savant Wealth Management, Bloomington.

