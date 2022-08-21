Chris Ruedi: Don’t day trade your 401(k)

Chances are your 401(k) account has experienced some large swings this year. After starting the year at near all-time market highs, the impact of inflation and rising interest rates drove values down for more than half the year.

For some, those declines can be too much to take, especially if retirement is on the horizon. When someone hits that point, they may opt to move their entire retirement balance to something they feel is “protected” such as a guaranteed interest option or money market.

Unfortunately, that moment of relief is often followed by more regret and anxiety once market values begin to rebound. When markets right themselves, your money often sits on the sidelines while you play the guessing game of when to get back in.

Our minds tell us that stock values will come back down, and we can get back in then, but if markets continue to rise you may end up buying back the same securities you owned a few weeks ago for a higher price.

For others, the temptation to make more frequent moves in their retirement accounts becomes more aggressive. The thought of trying to gain a quick boost in market value is appealing. Sell everything as the market is on the way down and buy back in when it starts to go back up. The process is easy enough to communicate but much harder to execute.

In the immediate term, markets are extremely volatile. Many retirement plans offer a selection of mutual funds that price at the end of the trading day. Just because the morning may start off positive or negative doesn’t mean it will end that way. No matter when you put in the buy or sell order on the retirement plan website, you get the closing price at the end of the day.

Another consideration is that many retirement plans restrict the number of trades allowed during a given time period. Those limitations could leave someone on the wrong side of the desired transaction for longer than they would prefer.

Even when this process goes as “planned,” it sets the stage for failure in the future. The false sense of security that comes from successful market timing transactions leads us to think we can do it again and again with the same result.

It only takes one bad outcome to have a lasting impact on your retirement portfolio.

Whether motivated by fear or aggression, the guidance is the same: Don’t day trade your 401(k). We believe you’re more likely to have a favorable long-term outcome by withstanding the movements of normal market environments than trying to avoid or capitalize on volatile markets.

Investors who are preparing for retirement often cite the time for market recovery as their justification for moving to cash. They often overlook the risk of longevity and the need for retirement accounts to continue to grow even after they stop working.

Rather than moving your assets to cash, consider building up outside cash in a bank account as retirement approaches. Doing so can help you avoid the need to draw on a depleted account balance while increasing the prospects for meaningful long-term growth.

For those looking for an added edge during rough markets, if you’re actively contributing to the plan, you already have one. Funds deferred from your paycheck on a regular basis capture more shares of the desired mutual funds when values are down.

If you’re looking to capitalize during down markets, you can potentially consider increasing the amount you contribute to the plan or possibly direct new dollars added to the hardest hit areas of your portfolio (without straying from your target asset mix). These tangible steps are designed to help position your portfolio for an eventual recovery while helping reduce the unnecessary risks that come with timing the market.