Chris Ruedi: Build your retirement income from multiple sources

Early in the retirement planning discussion, I often share my opinion on the challenges someone may encounter as they transition from working to retirement.
The conversations typically begin with the way in which someone views the path toward successful retirement. Too often, the focus is on how much money someone has or needs to have saved to last them for the rest of their life.
Rather than viewing retirement through the savings mentality, I encourage people to think of retirement through the income perspective. It’s wonderful to have accumulated and saved assets during working years. However, if the purchasing power of those assets is eroded over time by inflation and increased costs of living, even a substantial starting balance of retirement assets may not be enough.
This concept of “protecting” what has already been accumulated often leads someone to become too conservative too early. Think of your accumulated assets as a base from which to draw income over time and understand there will likely be a need for additional growth of that asset base during retirement years.
Once someone gets on board with an income approach, the next hurdle is determining how much to take from each source of funds. A good solution is to start with someone’s “guaranteed” sources of income and move to the variable sources of income. Some may choose to label these sources as nonmarket-dependent sources vs. market dependent sources.
Nonmarket-dependent items include items such as Social Security, pensions, required minimum distributions, annuitized investments, rental income or farm income. These sources serve as a base on which to build ongoing income in retirement and are not subject to the same volatility that impacts traditional investment portfolios. This is not to say these sources are without any risks, but they are more predictable over shorter time periods.
Market-dependent sources include retirement accounts such as 401(k)s, IRAs and Roth IRAs. Other examples include variable annuities and traditional brokerage investment accounts.
Based on the investment mix, a retiree and their adviser can identify a sustainable target amount that can be withdrawn annually for income without jeopardizing the long-term focus of the portfolio. The goal is to draw income as needed without substantially depleting principal amounts during the early retirement years.
Other considerations for tax purposes may influence the timing and amounts to take from various sources that are tax-deferred, tax-free or taxable subject to capital gains rates.
Putting everything together, a retiree can have confidence that the income needed to maintain their desired lifestyle will be available for the duration of their lives.
As circumstances change, it may be necessary to review the income composition and adjust accordingly. Looking at retirement through the lens of income rather than savings can help someone avoid the pitfalls of becoming too conservative too quickly.
As always, please be sure to consult your financial professional regarding your unique situation.
1 of 13
Action Wellness
Rescue dogs Senna (right) and Miles (left) at Action Wellness, 2710 E. Lincoln St. in Bloomington, who are owned by clinic director and chiropractor Jessica Bruin.
Dr. Judy Ronan Woodburn's Norwegian Elkhounds named Zeni and Zeta are brought into her clinical psychology practice at Carle Behavioral Health, 3024 E. Empire St., in Bloomington, for "therapy dog days."
Central Illinois pets at work: Reader-submitted photos
Businesses and employees in and around Bloomington-Normal share their pets at work. Have one to share? Email mateusz.janik@lee.net.
1 of 13
Action Wellness
Rescue dogs Senna (right) and Miles (left) at Action Wellness, 2710 E. Lincoln St. in Bloomington, who are owned by clinic director and chiropractor Jessica Bruin.
COURTESY OF DENISE O'NEAL
Country Financial
Country Financial manager Christine Franklin's Belgian Malinois, named KC, works from home with her.
COURTESY OF CHRISTINE FRANKLIN
ETC Shoppes & Storage
Shop dog Gunner “Gunny” Alexander at ETC Shoppes & Storage, 1804 N. Towanda Barnes Road in Bloomington.
Clay Jackson
Goodfield Shoe Repair
David Johnston, owner of Goodfield Shoe Repair, 214 W. Peoria St. in Goodfield, has three shop dogs.
COURTESY OF DAVID JOHNSTON
Sewing Studio
Shop dogs Zuko, left, and Sheena at Sewing Studio, 216 Shiner St. in Hudson.
COURTESY OF VICKIE BEOLETTO
Shooting Star Florist
Rescue Pomeranian Loki at Shooting Star Florist, 1613 Commerce Parkway in Bloomington, with owner Andrea Beyer.
COURTESY OF ANDREA BEYER
State Farm
Office dog Archie with State Farm Insurance agent Axel Jimenez at his office, 1520 E. College Ave. in Normal.
COURTESY OF AXEL JIMENEZ
Sud's Family Limited Partnership
Suniti Sud's office dog Raji, who is based out of Sud's Family Limited Partnership, 303 Landmark Drive in Normal.
COURTESY OF SUNITI SUD
The Massage Spot
Massage dog Honda at the Massage Spot, 103 W. Monroe St. in Bloomington.
COURTESY OF CINDY TERMUENDE
Gingerbread House Toys
Shop dog Wink at Gingerbread House Toys, 915 E. Washington St. in Bloomington.
Clay Jackson
Waiting Room Records
Shop cat Murph at Waiting Room Records, 113 W. North St. in uptown Normal.
Clay Jackson
Magic Paws Mobile Grooming
Rachel Stechman's shop dogs Magic (right) and Miagi (left) who go to work with her at her traveling pet grooming business, Magic Paws Paws Mobile Grooming, in Lincoln.
COURTESY OF RACHEL STECHMAN
Carle Behavioral Health
Dr. Judy Ronan Woodburn's Norwegian Elkhounds named Zeni and Zeta are brought into her clinical psychology practice at Carle Behavioral Health, 3024 E. Empire St., in Bloomington, for "therapy dog days."
COURTESY OF JUDY RONAN WOODBURN
Chris Ruedi is a financial adviser with Savant Wealth Management, Bloomington.