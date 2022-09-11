Chris Ruedi: 529 savings plan can help pay spiraling cost of college

With the announcement that the U.S. government plans to forgive millions of dollars of student loan debt, many families are having their own discussions about how to handle future tuition expenses. But families shouldn’t rely on potentially forgiven debt as their plan for education funding.

How do we begin to save for an expense that increases at almost double the pace of average inflation? The concept can be worrisome. Planning for education on top of everyday household needs and future retirement can be downright scary. However, there are steps that parents (and grandparents) can take to start planning while children are younger.

More than two decades ago, Congress passed legislation creating 529 college-savings plans. Currently, millions of Americans use these plans as the primary vehicle for education planning. Over time, revisions to these plans have made them much more useful and applicable to beneficiaries beyond the traditional four-year college. The plans are usually set up and owned by parents or grandparents, but anyone can establish a plan regardless of their relationship with the beneficiary.

Plans are funded with after-tax dollars but grow tax-deferred while invested. Withdrawals used for the beneficiary’s qualified education expenses can be made without tax consequences.

Each state sponsors its own 529 plan but does not handle administration or manage investments of plan assets. In Illinois, our state-sponsored plan is called the Bright Start College Savings Plan. Union Bank and Trust administers the plan and offers mutual fund investments from several large institutional fund managers including Vanguard and T. Rowe Price.

Account owners can create their own investment lineup from the available options or use a premade portfolio that changes over time as the beneficiary gets closer to age 18. Illinois residents who use the state-sponsored plan are also eligible for a state income tax deduction each year on contributions up to $10,000 from an individual filer or $20,000 for joint filers. Beneficiaries are not limited to using funds only in their home state.

Account owners whose beneficiaries do not need all of the plan funds can simply name another individual as a beneficiary. For beneficiaries who qualify for scholarships, account owners can choose to withdraw the amount of the scholarship from the plan without incurring any penalty. Owners are required to pay taxes on any earnings withdrawn.

Do not be discouraged if you cannot accumulate everything needed to cover the costs of your student’s education. There are several ways they can get additional assistance if needed.

Saving for your own financial security is equally important. I’m confident adult children would gladly accept incurring some of their own debts early in life to avoid having to take on their parents as roommates in the future.