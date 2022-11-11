Central Illinois: Where to get free coffee, meals on Veterans Day

See also: Retail deals for Central Illinois veterans

BLOOMINGTON — Veterans looking for discounted or free meals have a wide range of options this Veterans Day.

Military.com keeps updated, verified information about deals restaurants throughout the U.S. Below is there compilation with local restaurants added as well.

All deals take place Friday, Nov. 11, and require proof of active duty service or veterans' status unless otherwise noted.

Applebee's: Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu. When dining in, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, to-go or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

Avanti's Italian Restaurant: Veterans and active service members get with a complimentary meal ($10 max value).

Bob Evans: Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only.

Casey's General Stores: Service members past and present receive a free cup of coffee.

Chili's: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu. Available in-restaurant only.

Chuck E. Cheese: Active-duty military, National Guard and veterans get a free personal 1-topping pizza. Not available for delivery.

Circle K: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free medium coffee all day at every location that serves coffee.

Coffee Hound: Free drip coffee for veterans.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans get a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online.

Denny's: A complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. Valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dunkin' Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military get a free doughnut of their choice at participating locations. In-store only.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) with a purchase in-store.

Hy-Vee: Veterans, military members and their families get a free fresh breakfast between 6 and 10 a.m. Plus, veterans and military members receive 15% off grocery purchases. Shop in-store or Hy-Vee Aisles Online and use promo code HOMEFRONT15 at checkout.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations. Dine-in only.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans get a free coffee and doughnut at participating locations.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In-store only.

Logan's Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free meal between 3 and 6 p.m. from a special menu at participating locations.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free Bloomin' Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage for dine-in.

Perkins: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Magnificent Seven Meal with valid ID.

Pilot Flying J: Veterans get a free meal at participating locations through a special offer in the app.

Pizza Ranch: Free adult buffet for veterans and active-duty military.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in-restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red's Tavern Double when dining in. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.

Scooter’s Coffee: Veterans get a free drink of any size at participating locations with a valid ID. This offer is not available for Order Ahead through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App.

Starbucks: Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.

TravelCenters of America: Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast, lunch or dinner at a participating full serve or quick serve restaurant with proof of service.