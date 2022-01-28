 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caterpillar posts $2.12 billion quarterly income

DEERFIELD — Caterpillar Inc. on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.12 billion.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $3.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.69 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.23 per share.

The construction equipment company posted revenue of $13.8 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.36 billion.

Caterpillar shares have risen roughly 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 15%. The stock has climbed 17% in the last 12 months.

