Bridgestone investigating possible cyberattack

NORMAL — Bridgestone Americas, which has a tire plant in Normal, is investigating a possible cyberattack.

The incident was discovered early Sunday.

"We have launched a comprehensive investigation to quickly gather facts while working to ensure the security of our IT systems," the company said in a statement.

The company disconnected manufacturing and retreading facilities in Latin America and North America from its network. Some employees also were sent home.

"Until we learn more from this investigation, we cannot determine with certainty the scope or nature of any potential incident, but we will continue to work diligently to address any potential issues that may affect our operations, our data, our teammates, and our customers," Bridgestone said in the release.

Bridgestone makes off-road tires at the plant at 1600 Fort Jesse Road in Normal.

The Aiken Standard contributed to this report.

