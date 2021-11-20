Watch now: McLean County food producers, grocers, staying afloat despite challenges

DOWNS — Mark and Rita O’Rourke consider themselves “stewards of the land.”

They farm about 15 acres on their O’Rourke Family Gardens near Downs, growing a variety of produce to sell at the farmers market in downtown Bloomington. There, Rita O’Rourke said, they'll fill 40 feet of table space with homemade jams, green beans, sweet corn, sweet potatoes, kale, radishes, garlic, onions, shallots, peppers, butternut squash, radishes and sometimes cabbage or lettuce.

This year, the couple managed through several rainy weather events, seed shortages, and price increases for labor, parts, service and supplies. Mark O’Rourke said they’ve had to consider whether or not to hike the prices of their goods. Most recently, they talked about upping rates for sweet corn.

“We didn’t,” O’Rourke said. "Next year, we’re going to have to do it.”

It’s a dinner table conversation heard in many farm houses across America. The Consumer Price Index for food grew 4.6% over the last year, and there's no single reason to blame among supply chain issues, labor shortages, bad weather and inflation.

American Farm Bureau Federation statistics show the average cost for the fall feast is $53.31, marking a 14% increase from last year. Turkey prices also flew up 24% in that time.

Thank disruptions in the supply chain, inflation and food demand driven higher during pandemic.

"These include dramatic disruptions to the U.S. economy and supply chains over the last 20 months; inflationary pressure throughout the economy; difficulty in predicting demand during the COVID-19 pandemic and high global demand for food, particularly meat," said Veronica Nigh, senior economist for the bureau.

"The trend of consumers cooking and eating at home more often due to the pandemic led to increased supermarket demand and higher retail food prices in 2020 and 2021, compared to pre-pandemic prices in 2019."

Beautiful beans

Add the usual ups and downs of growing crops, and there's plenty of instability.

Consider green beans, a mainstay ingredient in a popular casserole served on Thanksgiving. To see them grow is a beautiful sight for O'Rourke.

“Commercial crops, you plant once and you’re done,” he said, but his operation plants beans on 14 or 15 different dates throughout the season.

This year, heavy rains washed out some of the O'Rourkes' competitors from the farmers market, although they did see some flooding of their own.

When rain pools in the fields, that means a week without planting or harvesting their beans.

In June, the O’Rourkes got 10 inches of rain, and they were hit again with over 3 inches of rain in mid-October. When a bean field flooded that month, they could only harvest from the edges.

“That was quite a bit of loss, to be honest,” O'Rourke said, although it wasn’t huge on their finances. But it did mean the Midwest Food Bank missed out on a 400- or 500-pound donation of green beans later in the fall, he said.

After the June rains, O’Rourke over-planted, just to see what would grow. That led to an abundant early harvest, and they took 300 or 400 pounds of beans to the market, and donated more than 500 pounds to the food bank.

Their first two green bean crops of the season had a temporary price increase because they were harvested by hand, O'Rourke said.

“Harvesting green beans is probably one of the most labor-intensive things we can do here,” he said.

Thanks to their Oxbo harvester, he said, they’ve otherwise been able to keep the rate for green beans steady for the last three or four years.

But input costs on a number of seed varieties have been uprooted, including:

Sweet corn grew by 7% over two years.

Tomatoes by 20% in two years.

Onions by 6 or 7% last year.

One variety of sweet potato went up 3-4% per year across four years, and another by 40% since 2018.

Keeping shelves stocked

Unprecedented weather events and higher input costs no doubt have an impact on food supply and prices, but so far, Bloomington-Normal grocery stores seem to have withstood those storms by early planning.

Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications at Hy-Vee, which has a store in Bloomington, said shoppers can expect their buying habits to remain the same at their stores. She said when COVID-19 started, Hy-Vee prepared for supply chain issues by massively increasing their inventory.

"Unlike other suppliers saying they’re going to run out of things, we were planning for the last year," Potthoff said.

And that's paying off for Hy-Vee.

"We’ve been locking in deals and working with our suppliers for the past several months to make sure Thanksgiving remains affordable and there's food on the table," she said.

She said one trend that's continuing is online ordering, and this year people are buying enough to invite larger groups for the holiday meals.

"Last year, we had more meal packages for smaller groups," she said.

Potthoff said buying behavior was different in 2020, but now it's reverting back to what it was before.

Retailers including Kroger, Jewel-Osco, Meijer and Walmart have been advertising specials for weeks.

Schnucks, which has stores in both Bloomington and Normal, provided a statement to The Pantagraph saying shortages for transportation, raw ingredients and production facility labor have delayed select products from making it to store shelves. However, the grocery chain continued, they've mitigated most supply disruptions through proactive planning with their suppliers and securing more Schnucks-brand products.

"At this time, we are not expecting major disruptions to any particular holiday category and are confident we will be able to meet our customers' needs," the statement said.

Mean bean machines

Back at O'Rourke Family Gardens, keeping their equipment working can be another obstacle in getting their food into the hands of consumers.

Mark O'Rourke said one of his biggest problems is reliability of certain hardware, like a tiller that's had a bearing continually blow out.

He said he "replaced one every spring the last few years, and this year I needed to do it twice."

"You work on what you can, and what you can't, you gotta have somebody come in and work on it," he said.

Inflation also weighs heavy on his mind. Re-licensing his three work trailers now adds a $300 expense annually, he said, and the price for replacement engine oil "is crazy."

On top of that, the O’Rourkes say it’s hard to find good workers now that fast food jobs are paying higher wages.

“It’s not easy work,” O’Rourke said of farming. “It’s enjoyable work.”

He said he paid workers $10 an hour in the past, and they went up 10% to $11 this year. Some workers are paid more.

The O’Rourkes also have a couple of volunteers who help out on the farm. In exchange, they can take their "seconds" home, which is the food that’s not the prettiest, but still safe to eat.

“They love where their food's coming from,” said Rita O'Rourke. "It's local."

Mark O'Rourke said it's a highlight to grow more than the usual corn and soybeans in McLean County.

"I would call it a more holistic approach to sustaining and feeding ourselves," he said, "instead of relying on foods that often come from 1,500 miles away."

The Detroit Free Press contributed to this report.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

