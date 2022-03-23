Watch now: Central Illinois ready for local food webs, expert says

NORMAL — Central Illinois has an example it can look to for next steps in creating a resilient local food web, a national local food expert says.

Talking with The Pantagraph this week, Ken Meter said Mount Pulaski is an example of what even small communities can do to create local food webs that grow the local economy, revitalize rural areas and improve the diet and health of area residents.

Food webs grow when people have a sense of being rooted in their place, along with having leaders the community can trust to make the decisions best for everyone in the long term, Meter said.

“That happens because people are very aware of their place (where they live),” he said.

Community food webs grow when consumers purchase more food that has been produced in their area. They are often facilitated by organizations like food cooperatives, farmers markets or farmers groups.

Meter, president of the Crossroads Resource Center in Minneapolis, stopped in Bloomington-Normal this week, giving public talks on Monday and Tuesday. His latest book, "Building Community Food Webs," came out in April 2021.

Jeff Hake, who spoke after Meter on Monday at Illinois Wesleyan University, was heavily involved in developing the local cooperative grocery store in Mount Pulaski, Market on the Hill. He is also a local food producer himself, as a partner at Funks Grove Heritage Fruits and Grains, based in McLean.

“Food has to be taken seriously as a way to animate small towns,” Hake said in his talk.

Mount Pulaski's food web has involved cooperation between farmers, community members, the local economic development board and the local government. Market on the Hill began in part in response to Mount Pulaski losing its last grocery store in 2016; the market opened in 2020.

Area food advocates have now moved on to starting the Central Illinois Farm-Fresh Enterprise Development Cooperative as a processing facility for area farmers. Both projects were helped by a Local Food, Local Places grant from the Environmental Protection Agency.

An extractive economy

One way residents can start developing a food web is to commit to spending $5 a week, or $260 a year, on food purchased directly from local farmers, Meter said.

He did an updated study on nine counties centered around Sangamon County and found if each resident spent $5 a week on local foods, $127 million more would stay in the area. McLean County is not included in the estimate.

He estimates that over the last century, around $4 trillion has left rural areas, more than the total value of all farm assets today, which he estimates around $3 trillion.

The figure highlights what Meter calls the “extractive economy” of rural areas, or what he and other advocates describe as the movement of rural resources, including money and agricultural goods, out of local economies, creating jobs and wealth elsewhere. In January, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack used the phrase publicly for the first time.

Long-term national change will need support from the United States Department of Agriculture, Meter said. The latest USDA budget includes significant investments in local food development, but also continues strong support for commercial industrial agriculture.

Much of Meter’s economic analysis comes back to the money spent outside the area on agricultural inputs and consumer purchases, despite the existence of productive agriculture locally. In a study Meter published in 2011, he found that a group of 32 counties in Central and Eastern Illinois, including McLean County, were losing a collective $5.8 billion a year in farm inputs and consumer food purchases from outside the region.

Local solutions

Many small towns are waiting for a server center or warehouse to move in and revitalize the local economy, but realistically, very few of them will have that sort of major employer come, Hake said. Rather, communities should be looking at local opportunities, including agriculture, as the solution.

Central Illinois is one of the most productive agricultural regions in the country, with McLean County consistently ranking as one of the top grain producers in the U.S., in part due to its size, according to FarmWeekNow and USDA rankings.

“(We have) unreasonable amounts of agricultural output per acre and what we do with that is corn and soybean production,” Hake said.

That productivity could go to feeding the farms’ neighbors, Hake and Meter said.

Local education systems also have a role to play, Meter and Hake said. Lincoln Elementary School District 27 has made a commitment to buying local food products.

That option is not available to all districts in Illinois, as state law requires districts that participate in the National School Lunch Program to go with the lowest bid, Hake said. Local options cannot compete with larger companies from outside the area.

Both Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 participate in the National School Lunch Program, according to their websites. The program provides reimbursement to schools for lunches they provide, which must meet nutrition standards. Schools also have to offer free and reduced prices for low-income students.

A local food web would also benefit from Heartland Community College, Meter said. Heartland is planning a new agriculture facility, with an expected groundbreaking later this spring.

The college provides a service other institutions cannot, Meter said, as its student body is largely local and represents all ages.

“I like a community college teaching agriculture because (the impact) is so clear, the class I was talking to today are neighbors (...) and likely to stay here,” Meter said.

The pandemic disrupted food systems around the world, which are now again facing pressure from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Looking forward, Meter sees a need for a different type of system.

“We have to really plan for a system that is resilient in a crisis, and I think the pandemic brought that home to us all,” he said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

