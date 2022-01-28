Watch now: Are Illinois farmers ready for self-driving tractors? Deere thinks so.

MACON — For Paul Butler, time spent in the field is the most fun part of farming.

Much of what farmers do could be described as business management — paperwork, taxes, marketing, and more — said Butler, who farms in Macon and Logan counties. And all that work isn’t nearly as fun as working in the field.

“The fieldwork, the actual act of farming, is a pretty small percentage of the work that we do anymore,” he said.

Soon, it might not be part of it at all.

John Deere’s fully autonomous tractor consists of its 8R tractor and 2430 chisel plow, combined with six pairs of stereo cameras and an advanced artificial intelligence system that allow the tractor to navigate itself.

The high-tech vehicle emblazoned with the Moline company's iconic deer logo marks a massive leap forward for farmers, who will have a solution for improving yields and efficiencies. That could mean a shift in a crucial sector of the economy that generates billions for the state every year.

According to the Illinois Department of Agriculture, the marketing of agricultural commodities in Illinois alone makes over $19 billion annually. Related industries like ag manufacturing and food production contribute additional billions to the state's economy.

John Deere has long been a major contributor to Illinois' economy. The Fortune 500 company's world headquarters are located in Moline, providing numerous jobs in the Quad-City area. John Deere reported a worldwide net revenue of over $44 billion for 2021.

One reason for the agriculture industry's push towards automation is that the demographics of farming are changing, said Stuart Birrell, professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering at Iowa State University.

The average American farmer is getting older and farm workers' skill sets are changing. Well-calibrated machines can be more effective and productive than can humans, he said.

"The modern combines and the modern tractors, they are so big and their performance so high that only a few of them need to be built," Birrell said. "You're really looking at a custom build, sort of like a Lamborghini versus just a normal run of the mill car."

The real question, Birrell said, is will John Deere's autonomous technology prove worthy of such a high investment or become a liability for farmers?

No one inside these vehicles

Companies like Tesla Inc. have been developing and testing self-driving cars for decades. Tesla's autopilot technology currently allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel and eyes off the road, similar to the autosteer features many farmers have in their tractors today.

The main difference between most self-driving cars and John Deere's autonomous tractor is that the tractor requires no person inside.

The fully autonomous 8R tractor must first be transported to a field and given coordinates to follow. From there, farmers can control the process via a smartphone app which allows them to start and stop the machine, monitor its progress, and adjust its speed and depth.

The tractor can only till land; it can’t autonomously perform other tasks like seeding or harvesting. Farmers could theoretically run the tractor 24/7 with it only requiring breaks every 8 to ten hours for refueling.

John Deere, which declined an interview request for this story, said the tractor will be available for purchase later this year but did not specify when.

The development comes as farms across the country experience sharp labor shortages, with 2020 census data showing increasing amounts of Americans moving away from rural areas. Self-driving tractors could eliminate some farms’ need for additional labor, said Andy Dole, a sixth generation family farmer from Mattoon.

“Without a doubt, this is going to have a huge positive impact on the employment issues,” Dole said.

Labor issues in farming have worsened during the pandemic as many other industries experience worker shortages. This makes any autonomous technology more attractive to farmers who can’t find — or can’t afford to hire — additional workers, according to Mattoon farmer Kris Heller.

“Being able to take somebody out of that seat and have them doing something else is a valuable asset,” he said.

For Deere, the self-driving tractor is marketed as a way to feed the world. According to Virginia Tech’s 2020 Global Agricultural Productivity Report, the global population is expected to grow to nearly 10 billion people by 2050. To feed that many people, agricultural productivity must also increase an average rate of 1.73% per year.

In addition to meeting increased food demands, self-driving tractors also have a more personal appeal, Dole said — giving farmers a break.

“Farmers are typically a breed that work themselves to death,” he said.

The ability to monitor a tractor’s progress away from the field could mean more time for family dinners or kids’ sporting events. That could reduce stress and improve the overall mental health and well-being of all farm laborers, he said.

Still, some are hesitant to trust new technology. Part of that might be due age differences, Butler said. People who’ve been in the industry longer tend to be slower to adapt to new advancements.

But farmers of all ages care about their machinery and might be skeptical of technology that John Deere says can detect and avoid obstacles. Anything from rocks to deer antlers could be half buried in dirt and could cause thousands of dollars in damage to equipment if not properly avoided, Butler said.

Heller worries increased reliance on autonomous machinery could lead to the loss of valuable knowledge some farmers have been honing for decades.

“They know every problem area, every good spot,” he said. “They just know the ground that they farm and have farmed for years.”

Some family farmers also fear that new technology like John Deere’s self-driving tractor might make it harder for smaller operations to compete with larger corporate farms. But even as the new tractor enters the market this year, many local farmers will probably still not be able to afford it, said Jack Bartholomew, Operations Manager at Bottom Line Solutions in Morton.

John Deere hasn’t released official pricing yet, but Bartholomew estimates a full system, complete with the 8R tractor, plow, and autonomous tech, will likely cost upwards of $700,000. John Deere has said the self-driving system will retrofit back on some recently-purchased John Deere tractors.

Farmers might also run into repair issues with new, more complex systems, Bartholomew said. John Deere has in the past faced criticism for its controversial right-to-repair policies, which some farmers say make it more difficult for them to repair machinery on their own.

It could take decades for autonomous tractors to become the new normal. Bartholomew still sells new autosteer systems to farmers across central Illinois, and the first hands-free autosteer tractor was introduced in the late 1990s.

“There's a curve for people who like technology,” Bartholomew said. “Then there's the next group that sits back to wait to see what happens.”

The financial outlook

While some sit back and wait, investors continue to push the ag industry closer to an automated future. Venture capitalist firm AgFunder's 2021 Farm Tech Investment Report found that annual Investment in farm technology jumped from $1.1 billion in 2012 to $7.9 billion in 2020.

A December study from PitchBook Data Inc. similarly found that investors put a record $1.54 billion into AI agriculture software companies in 2021, compared to $1.42 billion in 2020 and a combined $1.03 billion in 2018 and 2019.

In just a few decades, farming could change dramatically.

With industry giants like John Deere pushing automation, real-life farming might end up mimicking computer games like FarmVille, Bartholomew said.

“Who knows? You know, 10 to 20 years from now, there could be a couple of people sitting in an office in front of a whole bunch of computer screens, basically running (a farm),” he said.

It’s that very idea that makes some farmers nervous, that the “fun” aspects of farming will become rarer.

“I think there's some fear of having that being taken away,” Butler said.

But Dole said he chooses to be cautiously optimistic. Innovation in agriculture is necessary to increasing food production and ensuring American farms can compete on the global stage.

“If our competitors are doing it, we're only giving ourselves a disadvantage by not at least giving it a shot,” he said.​

