Pig farmer adapts to changing markets

ALTAMONT — When challenges in the supply chain may have caused some farmers to reconsider their career producing pork, they propelled Alan Kollmann to adapt.

Rewind to March 2020. Consumers saw bare shelves. Suddenly more people were aware of where their food came from.

“COVID scared people,” Kollmann said.

There was a bigger demand to sell two to 20 pigs at a time.

“We noticed more demand in the feeder pig market,” Kollmann said.

So, the third-generation farmer adjusted his herd. Previously, it was a mostly farrow-to-finish operation. Now they have two sides of the operation: farrow to feeder and feeder to finish.

Word of mouth and networking, with a little help from Facebook, helped him let people know that Kollmann Hog Farm in Effingham County had pigs available.

“The biggest thing you want is quality,” he said.

You want to raise the best pigs so they can be sold as the best pork chops, Kollmann said.

He keeps in touch with the buyers, especially those who are new, checking in when they first get the pigs. He touches base again when the pigs get close to market. He believes in continued contact.

Kollmann grew up with pigs and was heavily involved in 4-H as a youth. When he studied swine management at John Wood Community College in Quincy, he said he was inspired by good teachers.

Kollmann and his wife Michelle have four children, ages 12 to 20. He said he enjoys working with them and seeing what each sibling is best at on the farm.

One may specialize in feeding sows, another in the nursery. His oldest son shines in the contract barn and identifying any issues.

“He likes working with the older pigs,” he said.

Kollmann himself pays attention to all the little things that could become big issues. He knows if a building is too cold, has too much air movement or any other issues that may affect the temperament of the pigs.

“He’s extremely resilient,” said Thomas Titus, who farms with his wife Breann, her parents Dave and Lisa Conrady and her brother Brett and his wife Janna Conrady near Elkhart. The families raise 12,000 market hogs and farm 1,700 acres based in Logan County.

During the pandemic when the processing plants closed in March and April 2020 and “it looked like the world would end,” Kollmann found markets for his pigs, Titus said.

“He turns over every rock to find a way,” said Titus, whose family also got creative in finding markets for pigs in several states when the supply chain was struggling.

Kollmann is the outgoing president of the Illinois Pork Producers Association and Titus is president elect.

“I truly look up to him. Alan has been an incredible leader on the IPPA board, within his community serving on the school board, and any endeavor he immersed himself in,” Titus said.

“… It may sound trite, but he leaves big shoes to fill. I’ve been taking notes for the last year. He likes to listen and understand before speaking, then gives an educated response.”

There are a lot of worries in being a pork producer.

“African swine fever is only 900 miles away. That keeps me up at night,” Titus said, giving an example of his concerns.

But farmers like Kollmann are constantly finding solutions to problems as they arrive, Titus said.

Kollmann and his sons built a power washing business as another source of income, Titus said. They found a niche for themselves.

Kollmann, a longtime employee of Effingham Equity Ag Services co-op, oversees the flow of pigs for them, which he said helps broaden his view of the pork industry.

While he is active in his community as a school board member, attending sporting events of his children, in church and other activities, he doesn’t rule out future involvement in the national pork board when his children are older.

“Never say never,” he said.

