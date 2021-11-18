McLean County Chamber honors best in agriculture

Press release embargoed until Nov. 18 at 8:30 p.m.
BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday honored agricultural producers.
The group's Agriculture Awards Dinner was held at the Holiday Inn & Suites Bloomington-Airport.
Honorees are:
- Outstanding Conservationist Award: Mike Steffa, director of McLean County Parks
- Outstanding Young Farmer Award: Austin O'Neall, O'Neall Scholl Farms
- McLean County Farmer of the Year Award: Dennis Wentworth, Wentworth Family Farms
- Outstanding Service to Agriculture Award: Jean Payne, president of the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association
- Outstanding Person in Agribusiness Award: Terry Bittner, owner of Chenoa Locker & Bittner's Meat Co.
- Emerging Leader in Agriculture Award: Miranda Buss, agriculture faculty at Heartland Community College
