Infectious bird flu confirmed in McLean County

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Agriculture reported Saturday that highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a private backyard flock in McLean County.

A press release said any bird owners or poultry producers should be on alert and prepare to protect their flock.

IDOA said the bird virus was confirmed via the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, and the state agency has quarantined the affected premises. Additionally, the birds on that property will be put down to prevent spreading the disease. The statement added birds from those flocks will not enter the food system.

Dr. Mark Ernst, state veterinarian for IDOA, advised bird owners and poultry producers to brush up on their biosecurity plans and prevent contact with wild birds and their droppings.

“IDOA also strongly encourages all producers to keep birds indoors when possible,” the veterinarian said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the detection of this avian infection is not an immediate public health concern, and no human cases of the avian flu have been found in the country.

As a general food safety precaution, IDOA recommends all poultry and eggs should be properly handled and cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

IDOA said any flock owners or veterinarians need to immediately report any unusual findings in domestic poultry to their agency by calling 217-782-4944, or the USDA at 866-536-7593.

Those concerning observations include increases in mortality, decrease in water consumption, decrease in egg production, and respiratory signs of coughing and sneezing.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.