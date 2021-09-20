Illinois harvests now underway

Eleven percent of Illinois' 2021 corn crop was out of the field as of Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Progress and Condition report.

That compares to 8 percent at this point in the season for a five-year average.

Corn dented reached 96 percent Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 91 percent. Corn mature reached 72 percent, compared to the five-year average of 52 percent.

The corn crop was rated as 21 percent excellent, 53 percent good,m 22 percent fair and 4 percent poor or very poor.

Just one percent of the state's soybeans had been harvested as of Sunday, compared to the five-year average of 3 percent at this point in the season.

Soybeans turning color reached 79 percent, compared to the five-year average of 69 percent. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 54 percent, compared to the five-year average of 38 percent.

The soybean crop condition was rated as 20 percent excellent, 55 percent good, 21 percent fair and 4 percent poor or very poor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0