Illinois farmers happy with soybean, corn harvests

RON DEBROCK
The Telegraph, Alton
SPRINGFIELD — As Illinois farmers bring in the harvest from two crops seeding has begun for a third.
A fifth of Illinois' 2021 corn crop — 21 percent — was out of the field on Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Progress and Condition report. That's slightly ahead of the five-year average of 18 percent harvested by this point in the season.
The percentage of corn mature reached 83 percent as of Sunday, according to the USDA, compared to the five-year average of 69 percent.
Farmers are liking what they see, deeming this year's crop as 21 percent excellent, 51 percent good and 23 percent fair. Only 5 percent of the corn crop was rated as poor or very poor.
Illinois farmers are projected to harvest 2.311 billion bushels of corn this season, compared to 2.131 billion bushels harvested last year. The average corn yield per acre this year is projected at 214 bushels, compared to 192 last year.
The soybean crop also continues to progress well, with 86 percent turning color as of Sunday compared to the five-year average of 84 percent. Soybeans dropping leaves has reached 66 percent, compared to the five-year average of 59 percent.
About 10 percent of this year's soybean crop had been harvested as of Sunday, according to the USDA. That's slightly behind the five-year average of 11 percent harvested by this point of the season.
Again, farmers are happy with what they are seeing. Twenty percent rated this year's soybean crop as excellent, 52 percent as good and 22 percent as fair. Only 6 percent was rated as poor or very poor.
Soybean production is projected at 675.2 million bushels in Illinois this year, compared to 604.7 million bushels last year. The average soybean yield per acre this year is projected at 64 bushels per acre compared to 59 bushels last year.
Updated harvest projections are scheduled to be released by the USDA on Oct. 12.
On Monday, the USDA also reported that 2 percent of the winter wheat crop in Illinois has been planted. That compared to the five-year average of 4 percent planted by this time.
