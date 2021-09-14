Illinois corn harvest has begun

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois farmers have begun the 2021 corn harvest.

One percent of this year's crop had been harvested as of Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Illinois Crop Progress and Condition report. The five-year average for corn harvest by this point of the season is 3 percent.

About half of the corn in Illinois — 51 percent — had reached maturity as of Sunday, according to the report. That compares to the five-year average of 37 percent.

The corn crop's condition was rated 21 percent excellent, 41 percent good, 29 percent fair and 9 percent poor or very poor.

Soybeans turning color in Illinois on Sunday had reached 63 percent, compared to the five-year average of 49 percent. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 33 percent, compared to the five-year average of 19 percent.

The condition of Illinois soybeans was rated as 20 percent excellent, 41 percent good, 28 percent fair, and 11 percent poor or very poor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0