ADM posts $782 million earnings

CHICAGO — Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $782 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.50 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The agribusiness giant posted revenue of $23.09 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.37 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.71 billion, or $4.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $85.25 billion.

ADM shares have increased 1.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has risen 30% in the last 12 months.

