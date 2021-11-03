Business Barometer 12/1/2021

Rivian plans expansion

NORMAL — Rivian is looking to grow its west Normal facility by 623,000 square feet — the largest expansion the site has seen since the electric vehicle maker acquired the property in 2017 — bringing the facility's total size to about 3.9 million square feet.

Ferrero expands B-N candy plant

BLOOMINGTON — The cocoa beans that will turn to Butterfingers, Crunch bars, Nutella and more chocolate products will processed, starting in 2023, at a $75 million, 70,000-square-foot expansion of Ferrero's Bloomington plant, the Italian firm's first chocolate processing site in North America.

Lee partners with auto marketer

BLOOMINGTON — Lee Enterprises Inc., which operates in 77 markets and includes The Pantagraph in Bloomington, has entered into a partnership with Mudd Advertising, an automotive advertising agency based in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Rivian files for IPO

Music venue opens downtown

BLOOMINGTON — Nick LeRoy of LeRoy, who also owns NTL Productions, opened The Stable Music Hall and Lounge, 236 E. Front St., Bloomington, in October as a vintage venue for live music and other shows and a place to meet friends.

Middle Sister offers range of clothing

BLOOMINGTON — Kim Mattson knows how it feels to walk into a store and not see any clothes in her size, so she opened her own store, The Middle Sister: A Curvy Boutique, at 211 S. Prospect Road, Suite 15A, Bloomington, where she stocks women’s tops, jeans, dresses, leggings and more in sizes up to 6X.

Kannaday wins Athena honor

BLOOMINGTON — Colleen Kannaday, president of Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital, received this year's Athena Leadership Award at a Sept. 30 event hosted by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce and Pantagraph Media.

Pizza Payaa business 'fantastic'

BLOOMINGTON — Pizza Payaa's business model combining artisanal pies and online-only orders "has been fantastic, beyond my wildest dreams" in the pizzeria's first year, said owner Adam Elpayaa.

OSF gets telehealth grant

BLOOMINGTON — Peoria-based OSF HealthCare, which operates OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, is set to receive nearly $944,000 in federal grant money to continue pandemic-era telehealth services.

Nussbaum offers CDL training

NORMAL — Drivers in Central Illinois will start seeing a semi bearing a Nussbaum Trucking Academy logo after Nussbaum Transportation partnered with Heartland Community College in October to offer CDL training.

OSF opens cancer center

BLOOMINGTON — OSF HealthCare's new Bloomington-based Cancer Center, which opened Oct. 18 at 210 St. Joseph Drive, is intended to be a one-stop shop offering just about everything a cancer patient could need.

City to allow more gambling licenses

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington City Council has voted to create a system to award additional video gambling licenses in new property developments and newly annexed areas over opposition from a business owner and others.

Developers ask to expand subdivision

NORMAL — Developers have asked the town of Normal for permission to expand the Silver Oak Estates Subdivision, which is in the northeast corner of the larger Vineyards Subdivision at the southeast corner of Airport and Raab roads.

Innovation Hub seeks new site

NORMAL — The staff at Illinois State University's Innovation Hub are looking for short-term solutions while seeking a permanent physical space after their previous plans were derailed when the developer pulled out of the Trail East project in uptown Normal.

Farmers watch Deere strike impact

BLOOMINGTON — As UAW strikers continued to picket at the end of October for higher wages outside John Deere facilities in several Midwestern states, Central Illinois farmers wondered about the strike's impact on an already uncertain agribusiness supply chain.

