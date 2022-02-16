Bulls win 5th straight game

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly set to sign center Tristan Thompson, bulking up their depth in the paint.

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle broke the news during a news conference Wednesday night, confirming his team will waive Thompson and make him available for the Bulls to acquire. The Bulls will need to waive a player to make room for Thompson on their roster.

In his 11th year in the NBA, Thompson offers veteran depth behind starting center Nikola Vučević, who was averaging 18.1 points and 11.7 rebounds entering Wednesday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Thompson averaged six points and 5.2 rebounds in 30 games with the Kings and three with the Pacers, to whom he was traded on Feb. 8.

The Bulls established their style this season around a fast-paced, up-tempo offense afforded by playing small ball. But a lack of size has hampered them at times, making it difficult to contest shots at the rim and compete for rebounds. At 6-foot-9 and 254 pounds, Thompson could help the Bulls beef up their defense against larger teams.

After standing pat at the trade deadline, executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas said the Bulls were interested in making a potential move in the waiver or buyout market “once the dust settled.”

The Bulls entered the All-Star break on a high note with a fifth straight win, beating the Kings 125-118. DeMar DeRozan led the offense with 38 points and six assists — breaking a record held by Wilt Chamberlain with his seventh straight game of at least 35 points and 50% shooting.

