To many, Bryson Hinthorne is a fun, carefree spirit who always knows how to brighten your mood. What many people don’t know, however, is his dedication to what he is passionate about and his work ethic.

Music has been very important to Bryson throughout his high school career. He has been a part of the band and choir all four years. To Bryson, music isn’t just a hobby or pastime but a way to learn about and express himself. “[Music has] taught me about myself, how I can learn things quickly if I try hard enough, and it makes me feel like myself,” Bryson said.

Bryson’s passion for music has grown significantly through high school. He credits this growth in himself to his teachers. “My teachers have helped me find my passions by encouraging me to try new things and do things that I love,” Bryson said. “That’s why I switched instruments in band this year.”

Last spring, Bryson decided to take up the big switch from playing synthesizer to the sousaphone. He has taken the switch in stride and has become a skilled sousa player. This, paired with his laid back and friendly nature has put him into a leadership role in the band. Mr Stalter said, “This year [Bryson] voluntarily switched to Sousaphone and is killing it out on the field; it's marvelous to watch and to listen to. His unique sense of humor and jovial personality make him a friend to many in the Band.”

Bryson’s musicality isn’t only expressed in band, however. For all four years of high school, he has sung tenor in the choir. He has also played keyboard bass for Mr. Walker’s vocal jazz ensemble. Bryson has enjoyed being around talented singers and getting the chance to meet new people in choir.

Mr Walker said, “I’ve known Bryson since 7th grade chorus and piano lessons. I’ve enjoyed watching him grow up and take on more of a leadership role in chorus. He’s been a great bass player for vocal jazz and a wonderful student to connect with as well. We’ve shared many funny stories and silly sayings that I won’t soon forget. Definitely one of my favorites in my career.”

Scouting and nature have also been a part of Bryson’s life for a long time. While developing citizenship and leadership skills have been valuable for Bryson, he has valued the time he spends with his friends the most. “Scouting is something I got into at an early age. The thing I liked the most was being able to be with my friends and to do fun things with the troop. We go to a lot of campouts, the most memorable is the Eagle Crest campout. We have lots of fun there,” Bryson said.

While he isn’t quite sure of his future plans yet, Bryson Hinthorne’s hard-working attitude and lively personality are sure to land him somewhere great. In the meantime, though, his characteristics will help him continue to explore his passions and wrap up an exciting high school career.