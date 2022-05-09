Brooke Crumrine

“Brooke” is a name that is associated with intelligence and I would say that is an accurate representation of my friend Brooke, daughter of Jen and Tony Crumrine. Brooke is a very involved student here at R-B. She is the dynamic drum major of the band, and an active member of the cheer squad, FACS club, yearbook, and leadership club. Brooke is also a member of the Beta Club and was inducted into the National Honor Society. Brooke is set to attend University of Illinois next year. Go Illini! She is undecided about her future career, but as a friend of hers, I am not too worried about her future. Brooke has the talent and drive to achieve whatever goal she sets for herself.

When I think of Brooke I think of someone who is bright and cheery but also serious about her studies. Brooke is conscientious and responsible, striving to do all things properly in life. She has high standards coupled with humility, which make her such an awesome person to be around.

Brooke’s favorite memory here at R-B is getting to cheer at Redbird Arena for the boys’ super-sectional basketball game to cap the historic 2020 season. She has many hobbies, including drawing and boating during the summer. Her favorite television show is Emily in Paris and her favorite movie is Disney’s 101 Dalmations. Her favorite music to listen to is anything pop or new on the radio. Her advice to incoming freshmen is to take a ton of pictures and go to everything, like sporting events and Homecoming activities, to make the most of your high school experience.

