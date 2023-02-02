GOODFIELD-The Barn III in Goodfield will be presenting Broken Up by Nick Hall. Broken Up opened on Feb. 3 and runs until Feb. 26. The show will be playing on Fridays and Saturdays evenings and Sundays matinees. No Thursday performances in Feb.

Broken Up is a fast moving comedy that takes a hilarious look at divorce as they follow Meg Owens, who is in the middle of moving into her new apartment, and out of her old marriage. All she has to do is have Tom, her husband, sign the final papers and then she can start her new life. However, signing the final papers becomes increasingly difficult, and her new life, represented by an amorous landlord and a fast talking divorce expert, is already under way.

This show stars Barn III company members Tamra Challacombe, Dan Challacombe, Pat Gaik and Nate Gaik.

Broken Up is produced by Abby Reel and directed by Sagan Drake. Set design and technical direction by Tracy Simmons.

Performance tickets for the 2023 season are $25 for plays and $30 for musicals and fees apply. This price no longer includes your dinner selection.

Starting in 2023, customers pay for their performance ticket at the time of reservation and their food and beverages on the day they dine. Now folks can order a little or a lot based on their appetite and budget.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.thebarniii.com or by phone at 309-965-2545 from the box office, which is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and 1-5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays.

Broken Up will be featuring The Barn’s famous prime rib dinner with rosemary potatoes, creamy Alfredo pasta and cheesy Normandy vegetables for $35 a person, which includes unlimited beer cheese and crackers, choice of salad, bread basket and dessert.

Also on the menu will be their classic Barn III fried chicken dinner for $20 and applewood smoked pork loin for $25.

The featured dessert is a pink cherry cheesecake and their signature drink “The Red Robe”, a shimmering crown apple and cranberry cocktail.

Vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options are also available every show.

The Barn III offers a full service bar onsite and outside alcohol is not allowed. For more information visit www.thebarniii.com or email boxoffice@thebarniii.com.

The Barn III will also be hosting a Valentine's Light Show experience in the parking lot. The new light show will run on Feb 12- 15. The Barn III's outdoor Light Show Bar and Snack Shop will be open on Valentine's Day only, Feb. 14 from 6-8 p.m.

Bring your sweetheart and come enjoy the twinkling lights free in their parking lot and tune your radio to 103.1 FM.