McLoda named interim dean of ISU College of Education

NORMAL — Todd McLoda was named interim dean of the College of Education at Illinois State University by Acting Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost Ani Yazedijan.

He will begin his two-year appointment July 1, according to a news release. He replaces Francis Godwyll, who will return as a faculty member.

McLoda currently is dean of the College of Applied Science and Technology and also serves as a professor.

He started at ISU in 2000 as a faculty member and director of the athletic training program in the School of Kinesiology and Recreation.

He was also an associate dean/senior associate dean of CAST from 2009 to 2016. He began his appointment as dean for the college in 2017.

In fall 2022, he said he would be returning to faculty.

Free family fun day set for May 13 at Tipton Park

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Parks & Recreation will host a free family day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Tipton Park's North Pavilion.

Local businesses and organizations will be at the event and provide activities and games for attendees.

Vendors include Miller Park Zoo, Infinity Martial Arts, Dust to Glory Fitness, Iron Coyote Challenge Park, BCAI Cultural Arts and Humanities, Boss Girl A-Z + Bro's, Heartland Heard Start, Chestnut Health Systems, Bloomington Police and Fire Departments, Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal, Twin City Amateur Astronomers Club, Midstate Reading Council, Redbird Esports, The Next Step Dance Studio, Carle Health & Fitness Center, All About Fun Inflatables and more.

The park is at 2201 Stone Mountain Blvd. in Bloomington.

Visit BloomingtonParks.org or call 309-434-2260 for more information.