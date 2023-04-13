Books to Benefit to host volunteer open house

NORMAL — Books to Benefit, 360 Wylie Drive, will host a volunteer open house from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22.

Books to Benefit collects donated books and raises money through semi-annual sales to support STAR Adult Literacy, two scholarships at Heartland Community College, and the reading and literacy programs at Youth Build McLean County.

Volunteers typically work on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but can work any times that fit their schedule during open hours.

Volunteer work includes gathering and sorting donated books, organizing books on the floor and shelving them for sales, and assessing the value of rare pieces and finding homes for them.

Volunteers will especially be needed for the upcoming sale June 15-17. Books to Benefit sales offer over 20,000 books.

Contact Books2BenefitBloomington@gmail.com for more information.

Bloomington police to conduct 'Business Walk'

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department will perform a Business Walk from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday in downtown Bloomington.

According to a post on BPD's Facebook page, officers will stop by downtown businesses to ask if there are any issues or problems they can help with, or answer any questions businesses may have.

BPD officers will also resume their Neighborhood Walks next month, starting with the Founders Grove area on East Washington Street. The exact date will be released once it is closer; the date will also depend on weather.

For more information, contact Sgt. Kiel Nowers of BPD's Community Engagement Unit at knowers@cityblm.org or 309-434-2583.

Heartland Community College names student government officers

NORMAL — The Heartland Community College Student Government Association named student officers for the 2023-24 academic year.

SGA officers are elected by Heartland students.

The executive team will consist of Mach Bahr of Normal, president; Stephen Sims of Towanda, executive vice president; Brittney Billerbeck of Cullom, vice president of communications; and Andria Merkle of Bloomington, student trustee.

The student board member holds privileges of membership, including the right to make and second motions and attend executive sessions. As a non-voting member, the student trustee is not considered in determining a quorum for board action.

Tractor Supply Co. to host Plant-A-Seed event

BLOOMINGTON — The Tractor Supply Co. store in Bloomington will host a Plant-A-Seed event from 2 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22.

The event is a free opportunity for young gardeners to learn the basics of gardening with a hands-on activity.

Attendees will be able to plant a Perennial Butterfly Garden, while supplies last. Team members will be available to guide children in the activity, explain the best way to nurture and care for a future garden, answer questions and provide advice.

Once the garden is complete, participants can take their seeds home to monitor the growth and attract butterflies.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to enter a coloring contest.

The Plant-A-Seed event will take place at 2238 Westgate Drive in Bloomington. Call the store at 309-829-8511 for more information.

Minier Police Department accepting scholarship applications

MINIER — The Minier Police Department is accepting applications for the Bob Quarello Memorial Scholarship.

Quarello served for nearly 40 years with the department and other law enforcement agencies, and he taught the DARE program for six school districts.

Scholarship applicants must be a resident of Fulton, Mason, Peoria or Tazewell county and enrolled in classes in preparation for a career in law enforcement or a related field.

Current law enforcement officers returning to school for ongoing education and members or former members of an explorer program in the W.D. Boyce Council are also eligible to apply.

Scholarship winners will be awarded a minimum of $500 depending on availability of funding. More than $19,000 in scholarships have been awarded since the scholarship began.

Applications are available by calling 309-392-2442 or emailing weseloh@minier.com. Applications are due by May 1.