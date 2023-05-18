Nitro Circus dropping in this fall

BLOOMINGTON — The action and extreme sports show Nitro Circus will be performing in Bloomington this fall.

Nitro Circus will kick off its 20th anniversary tour on Oct. 10 at Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St.

The tour will feature BMX and scooter rider Ryan "R-Willy" Williams, freestyle motocross star Jackson "Jacko" Strong, wheelchair motocross pioneer Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham and other special guests, according to a news release.

The production will include a host of contraptions and setups, including the 50-foot "Giganta" ramp.

Show tickets go on sale next month, with a pre-sale starting June 13. The full public sale will follow on June 16.

To register and learn more about the event, visit www.nitrocircus.com.

Busey Bank Bridge Scholarships now open

CHAMPAIGN — The Busey Bank Bridge Scholarship is now accepting applications.

The scholarship fund awards $25,000 annually and is distributed through 10 individual scholarships of $2,500 throughout Busey Bank service areas.

Applicants must reside in Champaign, McLean, Peoria, Tazewell, Macon, Will, Grundy, Cook, DuPage, Madison and St. Clair counties Illinois. It is also open to St. Louis and St. Charles, Missouri counties; Lee and Sarasota, Florida, counties; and Hamilton and Marion, Indiana, counties.

The funds can be used for tuition, fees, books or supplies for continuing education. Applicants must meet specific eligibility requirements that are listed on Busey's website.

Applications can be found at busey.com/scholarship. The deadline is June 30. Applicants can be of any age and educational background.

Selected scholarship recipients will be notified by July 31.