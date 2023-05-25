Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Morgan named principal of Irving Elementary School

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 announced Connie Morgan will be the next principal of Irving Elementary School, pending board approval in June.

Morgan is currently the principal at South Elementary School in Marshall, and has been since 2016. She and her husband will relocate to Bloomington, as he has accepted a position with Illinois State University.

Morgan has a bachelor's degree in science education with an emphasis on art from Southern Illinois University and a master's degree in arts education from McKendree University.

She previously taught high school art at Carbondale Community High School, where she was chairwoman for the fine arts department and the student activities director from 1999 to 2016.

At Irving, Morgan is expected to succeed Messina Lambert, who was approved in May as principal of Bloomington Junior High.

No Connect Transit service on Memorial Day

NORMAL — Connect Transit will not operate on Monday in observation of Memorial Day.

Normal operating hours will resume Tuesday.

The Connect Transit Star Pass is available to all active military personnel and veterans, which allows them to ride for free and never expires.

For more information, visit connect-transit.com/fare/passes, call 309-828-9833 or email dbraun@connect-transit.com.

Heritage Behavior Health Center to expand in Clinton

CLINTON — Heritage Behavioral Health Center has announced its expansion to a new building at 140 Sunrise Court in Clinton.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, with the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce. The public is invited to attend.

The center is currently located in Clinton Plaza and the staff has outgrown the space, a news release said. The expansion was needed due to the increased need of services after the pandemic.

Heritage President/CEO Mary Garrison will be at the event, along with board members and local dignitaries.

Services will be offered at both sites through the end of November. All services will be moved to the new location starting Dec. 1.

Call 217-420-4843 or contact dgardner@heritagenet.org.