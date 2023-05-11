Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — Local letter carriers will pickup food left at mailboxes on Saturday as part of the 31st annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

The drive is the nation's largest in a single day. It is sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

NALC Branch 522 will lead the drive in Bloomington-Normal and pick up food along city routes.

Post office customers are encouraged to leave nonperishable food or sanitary items in a bag by the mailbox. The items will go to Midwest Food Bank for distribution to area food pantries.

The drive has collected over 1.82 billion pounds of food over the past 31 years.

Holiday Pool to open May 27

BLOOMINGTON — Holiday Pool, 800 S. McGregor St., will open for the season starting Saturday, May 27, and running through Monday, Sept. 4.

Summer pool passes are available now for $26 each through 5 p.m. Friday, May 26. After that, the price will increase to $31.

Passes can be purchased at BloomingtonParks.org or in person at The Hub located in the Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., Suite 103, in downtown Bloomington.

Ken Kashian, Kathleen Kirk to speak at Normal library

NORMAL — Photographer Ken Kashian and poet Kathleen Kirk will speak at the Normal Public Library at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.

The two will present images and poems from the artist book "Fugue" as part of "Poetry is Normal Presents," a series supported by the library's foundation.

Kashian's work is also on display in the library's gallery.

"Fugue" is the record of over a year of visits to the Weston Cemetery Prairie Nature Preserve near Chenoa. Kashian took photos capturing the seasonal variations of the native prairie, and Kirk wrote poems in response.

The book contains a booklet of information with additional poems and photos, and essay by Bill Kemp about the history of the prairie.

Kashian and Kirk also collaborated on "This Moment...in Sarah's Garden" and "Themes & Variations."

The program is free and will take place in the library café.

Firefighters work together to create new dinner table

BLOOMINGTON — What began as wood recycled from reclaimed bowling alleys has become a handmade dinner table at Bloomington Fire Department's headquarters at 310 N. Lee St.

The project required months of work and contributions from numerous firefighters.

The bowling lanes first were moved to a firefighter's garage, where several BFD members sanded the wood and created custom edges. The wood then was taken to BFD's Station Three, where captain Scott Cheeseman spent months working on the artwork for the tabletop.

Once the freehand illustrations were done, the table was moved to the BFD headquarters, where several other firefighters worked to finish the frame and legs.

The 15-foot-long table now can seat 14 people comfortably.