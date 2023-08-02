BORDER: Dozens of congressional Democrats asked the Biden administration Tuesday to end expedited screening of asylum-seekers in Border Patrol custody with little access to legal counsel. Also Tuesday, a military official said the Pentagon is pulling 1,100 troops from the U.S.-Mexico border it deployed earlier this year as the U.S. prepared for restrictions to end.

TRUMP ALLIES: A former Republican attorney general candidate and another supporter of former President Donald Trump were criminally charged in Michigan in connection with accessing and tampering with voting machines after the 2020 election and were arraigned Tuesday, court records show.

CRISIS DEEPENS: France, Italy and Spain announced evacuations from Niger for their citizens and other European nationals Tuesday, concerned that they risked becoming trapped after a military coup against President Mohamed Bazoum.

AMAZON CARE: Amazon said Tuesday it is adding video telemedicine visits in all 50 states to a virtual clinic it launched last fall through its website or app, as the e-commerce giant pushes deeper into care delivery.

WEST BANK: A Palestinian gunman opened fire Tuesday in an Israeli settlement east of Jerusalem, wounding six people before being shot and killed, Israeli police said. Also Tuesday, a human rights group said Israel is holding over 1,200 detainees — nearly all of them Palestinians — without charge or trial.

ABORTION BAN: Indiana's six abortion clinics stopped providing abortions Monday ahead of the state's near-total abortion ban taking effect and as a petition is pending before the state's high court asking it to keep the ban on hold while legal action continues, clinic officials said Tuesday.

