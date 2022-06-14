“I remember going storm chasing on my 8th birthday and seeing my first tornado,” Brady said. Senior Brady Wurmnest had no idea that going storm chasing nearly a decade ago would influence his career path and create a new passion.

Not only is Brady known for his interest in weather but also his witty sense of humor. “Since freshman year, I slowly started to step out of my comfort zone. I started speaking up more. I started making jokes in front of the whole class. I've really started to come into my own and being able to make people laugh now makes me so happy,” Brady said.

Not only does it make Brady happy but also his peers and teachers, especially his Journalism teacher, Ms. Lowe. “Brady. Cracks. Me. Up. He brings so much to any class he is in—one because he is a really great student academically, and two because he’s so incredibly animated and funny. He is an interesting human, and I love that he’s chasing his dreams, chasing tornadoes,” Ms. Lowe said.

Alongside cracking jokes in the classroom, Band has also helped Brady step out of his box. “Band has really helped me become more outgoing. I've made a lot of friends because I've felt more comfortable being myself with the band, and those friends have made me feel more comfortable with who I am outside of Band,” Brady said.

Brady’s Band teacher, Mr. Stalter, has nothing but good things to say about him. "Brady is a hard working and confident leader, and is a superior marcher. I could always count on him to be a consistently excellent example to his fellow band members, both as a player and as a person,” Mr. Stalter said.

Those special friendships Brady formed in Band even helped him secure the title of Prom King! His “campaign manager,” Nigel Robinson, was the brains behind the whole idea. “Brady is a very cool guy and he really deserved prom king,” Nigel said.

When Brady wasn’t playing his tenor saxophone, he spent time playing baseball, volunteering with the National Honor Society and mentoring grade-schoolers.

Though leaving high school might be scary for some, Brady is ready to take college by storm. “I'm looking forward to meeting new people. I've always wanted to find myself in an environment with a lot of cultures and ethnicities. It's been really hard to try and find who I truly am when I'm surrounded by people who look like me, so I think getting to know people who aren't like me will really help me grow into an even better person,” Brady said.

Saint Louis University is where you can find Brady in the fall. While at SLU Brady plans on studying meteorology, thanks to his eight-year-old self.

With Brady’s ability to work hard, make friends and get the whole room laughing, there is no doubt that there will be many sunny days in his future.

