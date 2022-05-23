Books donated to prisoners

METAMORA-Carolyn Pasquini, of rural Metamora, Literacy Promotion Chairman of Black Partridge Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, based in Eureka Illinois and including active members from Tazewell, Woodford and other central Illinois counties, announces that the Chapter has collected and donated two hundred three quality used books to the “Books to Prisoners” program.

The Daughters also thank Captain Dominic A. Pasquini for his service of packing and delivering the donated books and commend him for his service towards the Literacy Promotion.

The donated used books included an array of genres, including History, Mystery, Religion, Psychology, Sci-Fi, Fiction, Romance, Hobbies, Self-Help and more.

The “Books to Prisoners” project is a Champaign-Urbana based program, run and staffed by volunteers, which provides both by mail and through county jail libraries, without cost, used books to inmates throughout the state of Illinois.

“Books to Prisoners”, has a goal of providing inmates in Illinois a way to educate themselves through the recycling of used books. The volunteers fill inmate’s book requests by mail, write letters to the inmates regarding the books, and staff county jail libraries.

This spring’s “Books to Prisoners” project is part of Black Partridge Chapter, NSDAR’s ongoing service and dedication to Literacy Promotion, which has included efforts and donations to area hospitals, English as second language tutoring, GED programs, summer student programs which promote literacy and special schools.

