Why to vote Yes for the Workers' Rights Amendment

BY BOBBIE TERRELL

I’m a mom, a grandma, a Red Cross employee and a union leader. Here’s why I’m voting Yes for the Workers' Rights Amendment this fall.

In Illinois, the Workers’ Rights Amendment will be the first item on our ballot. If approved, it will add a section to the state Constitution making clear that everyone who works for a living has the right to form or join a union. A right to come together with their coworkers and negotiate for fair wages, better benefits, and the tools they need to do their jobs safely and well.

Putting workers’ rights into the Constitution would mean that, in Illinois, no politician could pass a law taking them away, now or in the future.

I’m voting yes because as a Red Cross blood collections specialist for 13 years, I’ve seen how our work makes a difference in saving lives—and how our union makes us better able to do our jobs.

Our blood collection ensures that the public gets the lifesaving blood supplies they need. Our donors are literally giving their time and their bodily fluids—platelets, plasma, red cells and whole blood—to save lives. As employees we’re the front line who deal with the donors, receive the blood supplies and send them on to the lab and then the hospital for recipients who are in dire need.

The work can be very hard, especially for our mobile teams. For them, a typical day is getting a truck, driving up to four hours in any direction—from Peoria to Chicago, Terre Haute, Quincy or down south, into Missouri or Iowa—then setting up all the equipment, handling donors, breaking down the equipment and driving back home. It can be a 16-hour day.

We didn’t have a union contract when I first started. Back then people were coming in the door making only 10 or 11 dollars an hour. Now we hire at $18 or 19, so the union difference for pay has been very good.

Having our union contract also helps a lot with retaining employees. We’ve ended the favoritism by management—now we have fair treatment for everyone. And we’ve improved the working conditions. With the long hours that we work, sometimes you’d only get five or six hours of sleep between shifts. Now if our turnaround time is less than 10 hours we get a bonus, and we have the ability to request not to do setup the next day. We used to have to go into blood drives and move conference rooms full of furniture before setting our equipment up. Now the rooms have to be cleared out for us.

As the president of my local union, I believe that everybody who works for a living should have the same ability through a union to have a real voice to resolve problems on the job.

And as a mother and a grandmother, I’m voting yes for my family. My son is a union carpenter and my husband was previously a union member at Caterpillar. Being union has raised our wages, and having health care through the union has been a big plus. Even despite COVID, inflation and everything else, our copays and prescriptions have stayed affordable. I believe every family should have the same opportunity.

The fewer people who are in unions, the more people who can’t afford their livelihood. With so many jobs now, people are working 40-plus hours a week and still can’t make ends meet—but the companies have record profits and the CEOs are getting extreme bonuses. It’s ridiculous.

That’s why everyone needs to get out and vote yes for the Workers’ Rights Amendment. And pass the word to others—co-workers, friends and family.

Bobbie Terrell is the president of AFSCME Local 2691, Red Cross Heart of America Employees. She lives in Peoria.