EUREKA-The Woodford County Board last week approved three purchases using American Rescue Plan Act funds.

ARPA is a $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package approved in March 2021 by President Joe Biden to help the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A body scanner system, and electrical and building improvements for the jail were purchased for a combined $198,103 from low bidders Tek84 of California, BP Electrical Contracting Company and Phil Schindler & Sons Contractors of Bartonville.

A fire alarm system for Annex 1, 2 and 4 and the EMS Building was purchased from low bidder Seico Inc. of Pekin for $45,716.

A first-floor women's restroom remodel in the courthouse to bring it up to Americans with Disability Act standards and replacement of the ceiling tile and grid in the first-floor men's and women's restrooms in the courthouse went to low bidder Wright-Way Interior Systems of Spring Bay for $10,512.

A used jail transportation vehicle was purchased from Chicago Motors for a negotiated price of $20,500. The money for that purchase will come from the sheriff department's seized and impounding vehicles fund.

In other action, the board:

* Approved a cost study for fees charged by the county clerk and sheriff department.

* Approved the appointment of John Obery to the Zoning Board of Appeals to fill the expired term of Kim Holmes for a five-year term expiring Aug. 1, 2027.

* Approved the appointment of Teresa Gauger as Zoning Board of Appeals chairman for a five-year term expiring Aug. 1, 2028.