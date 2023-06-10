Bloomington's Ellie Vetter throws a pitch for the Intercity during the 2022 BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields. Vetter was the winning pitcher and added a two-run double to help the Intercity to a 15-7 victory over the Area.
MEGAN EGENES PHOTO
NORMAL — The Bloomington-Normal Girls Softball Association will hold its Intercity vs. Area all-star game Monday at Champion Fields.
Pregame ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with first pitch set for 6:15 p.m.
April Schermann of Normal West is the Intercity head coach, while Olympia's Courtney Hoffman will lead the Area.
The game will be nine innings with free substitution.
Entering the 29th edition of the game, the Intercity holds a 15-12-1 edge.
Photos: Top softball players in central Illinois compete in BNGSA all-star game
062121-blm-spt-7allstars
Area all-stars lined up on the field before the start of the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ALL-STAR SOFTBALL
Intercity base runner Abby Knight of U High makes it safely to second base as Area second baseman Danielle Bogle of LeRoy fails to come up with a late throw during the first inning in the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
062121-blm-spt-2allstars
Area pitcher Lauren Shively (24) of Tri-Valley catches the ball for an out after a popup by Intercity batter Sydney Christiansen (17) during the first inning in the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
062121-blm-spt-3allstars
Area pitcher Lauren Shively of Tri-Valley delivers a pitch against an Intercity batter during the first inning in the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
062121-blm-spt-4allstars
Intercity batter Izzy Kostelnick (23) of Central Catholic, watches the ball come off her bat during the third inning in the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021. The Intercity team loaded the bases but could score against a tough Area defense.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
062121-blm-spt-5allstars
Intercity pitcher Rylee McGonigle of Normal West winded up her pitch against an Area batter during the first inning in the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
062121-blm-spt-6allstars
Intercity outfielder Jessie Trower of Normal West high-fived her teammates at the start of the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
062121-blm-spt-8allstars
Intercity catcher Izzy Kostelnik (23) of Central Catholic was welcomed onto the field by teammates before the start of the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
062121-blm-spt-9allstars
Area batter Addison Masching of Pontiac gets a hit against the Intercity team in the first inning in the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
062121-blm-spt-10allstars
Area batter Danielle Bogle of LeRoy advances to third base during the first inning in the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
062121-blm-spt-11allstars
Intercity base runner Jen Kuhn of U High makes it to second base as Area second baseman Danielle Bogle of LeRoy watches in the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
062121-blm-spt-12allstars
Intercity batter Sydney Christiansen of Bloomington watches her hit fly during the third inning in the BNGSA All-Star Softball Game at Champion Fields in Normal, Monday, June 21, 2021.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!