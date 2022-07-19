Blue Dolphins finish out the season

The Blue Dolphins hosted the Christmas in July meet on July 12 placing second with 2535 points behind Metamora’s 3090 points. El Paso finished third with 1382 points. The Blue Dolphins finished third in a 12-way competition on July 9 at Pontiac.
Top three individuals and first place relays against Metamora and El Paso:
8 and under: Reagan Janssen – 1st place Long Free, 1st place Short Free, 1st place IM, Finley Harms – 2nd place Short Free, 2nd place Back, Violet Schick – 3rd place Short Free, Cecelia Schwind – 1st place Fly, Nash Braker – 1st place Long Free, 3rd place Short Free, 2nd place Back, Quinn Zeller – 3rd place Long Free, Bo Rieke – 3rd place Breast, Gage Alford – 2nd place Fly, Colin Heineke – 3rd place IM
9-10: Gabriella Tresnak – 2nd place Long Free, MaKaydin Miller – Sorrell – 3rd place Breast, 3rd place Short Free, 2nd place Fly, Avery Rieke – 2nd place Short Free, 2nd place Back, Jade Baker – 2nd place IM, Free Relay 1st place (Avery Rieke, Ella Knepp, Gabriella Tresnak, MaKaydin Miller – Sorrell), Remy Harms – 1st place Long Free, 1st place Breast, 1st place Short Free, Calen Harms – 2nd place Long Free, 2nd place Short Free, 2nd place Fly, George Knepp – 3rd place Long Free, 2nd place Back, Creed Braker – 1st place Fly, 1st place Back, 1st place IM, Ryder Kern – 3rd place Fly, 3rd place Back, Medley Relay 1st place (Tucker Janssen, Calen Harms, Creed Braker, Remy Harms), Free Relay 1st place (Creed Braker, George Knepp, Calen Harms, Remy Harms)
11-12: Josie Hodel – 1st place Long Free, Sophie Rieke – 3rd place Short Free, Rio Braker – 1st place Long Free, 2nd place Breast, 1st place IM ***RECORD, Dallas Nestel – 3rd place Breast, Sawyer Harms – 3rd place Short Free, 3rd place Fly, Landen Collier – 3rd place Back, 3rd place IM, Medley Relay 1st place (Landen Collier, Dallas Nestel, Sawyer Harms, Rio Braker), Free Relay 1st place (Sawyer Harms, Landen Collier, Chase Robertson, Rio Braker)
13-14: Avery Alford – 2nd place Long Free, 3rd place Back, Reese Cargill – 3rd place Long Free, 3rd place Fly, Brianna Harms – 1st place Short Free, 2nd place Fly, 2nd place IM, Leyton Harms – 2nd place Long Free, 1st place Short Free, 3rd place Fly
15-18: Callie Kennell – 3rd place Long Free, 2nd place Short Free, 3rd place IM, Porter Hoffman – 1st place Long Free **RECORD, 1st place Short Free, 1st place Fly **RECORD
At Pontiac Pentathalon (12 teams)- overall top point placers:
8 & UNDER BOYS – Nash Braker– 4th place, 9-10 BOYS – Creed Braker – 4th place, 9-10 GIRLS – MaKaydin Miller-SorrellAKAYDIN MILLER –3rd place, 11-12 BOYS – Landen Collier – 3rd place, 3-14 GIRLS – Avery Alford – 3rd place, 15-18 BOYS – Porter Hoffman – 2nd place (Hoffman also broke the Pentathlon record in the Fly – record from 2009), 15-18 GIRLS – Anna Hummel – 6th place