Blue Dolphins compete in pair of duals

The Roanoke Blue Dolphins returned to the pool with dual meets against LeRoy on June 6 and Pontiac on June 9. Brianna Harms set a record in the Long Free and Breast in the 13-14 girls division at Pontiac.
Winners at LeRoy were:
8 and under Girls
Reagan Janssen (IM, Short Free, Fly), Isabella Tresnak (Long Free, Breast) and Benjamin Vinyard (Long Free, Short Free, Back)
9-10: MaKaydin Miller-Sorrell (Long Free, Breast, Fly), Gabriella Tresnak (IM), Free Relay (Charlotte Kapraun, Claire Kapraun, Gabriella Tresnak, MaKaydin Miller-Sorrell), Braxton Koehler (Short Free), Ryder Kern (Back) and Tucker Janssen (Long Free, Breast)
11-12: Cali Koehler (Short Free), Chase Robertson (Short Free), Sawyer Harms (Long Free, Back, Fly) and Landen Collier (IM, Breast)
13-14: Avery Alford (Long Free, Short Free, Back) and Chloe Troyer (Breast)
15-18: Anna Hummel (Long Free, Short Free, Fly), Gracie Vinyard (Back) and Porter Hoffman (Long Free, Short Free, Fly).
Winners at Pontiac were:
8 & under: Finley Harms (Breast), Reagan Janssen (Fly), Free Relay (Reagan Janssen, Elliana Pegg, Alanna Martin, Finley Harms), Colin Heineke (Short Free), Crue Knepp (Breast, IM), Will Knepp (Back), Quinn Zeller (Fly), Medley Relay (Colin Heineke, Crue Knepp, Quinn Zeller, Will Knepp) and Free Relay (Quinn Zeller, Crue Knepp, Will Knepp, Colin Heineke).
9-10: Gabriella Tresnak (Long Free), MaKaydin Miller-Sorrel (Short Free, Breast, Fly), Free Relay (Gabriella Tresnak, MaKaydin Miller-Sorrel, Nola Ferrero, Charlotte, Calen Harms (Long Free), George Knepp (Breast), Remy Harms (IM, Fly), Medley Relay (Tucker Janssen, Remy Harms, Calen Harms, George Knepp) and Free Relay (Calen Harms, Tucker Janssen, Hudson Knepp, Remy Harms).
11-12: Edward Pegg (Long Free, Fly), Preston Tresnak (Short Free) and Dallas Nestel (Back).
13-14: Brianna Harms Avery Alford (IM, Back), Medley Relay (Avery Alford, Brianna Harms, Reese Cargill, Elly Heineke) and Free Relay (Avery Alford, Elly Heineke, Reese Cargill, Brianna Harms).
13-14: Leyton Harms (Long Free, IM)
15-18: Callie Kennell (Long Free, Short Free, Fly), Anna Hummel (Breast), Reese Sauder (IM, Back) and Medley Relay (Reese Sauder, Anna Hummel, Callie Kennell, Gracie Vinyard).
15-18: Jackson Beer (Long Free, Short Free) and David Bertschi (Back).