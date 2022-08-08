Bloomington-Normal native once taught young JFK Jr.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared in The Pantagraph on July 20, 1999.

Blake Leach, the author of the accompanying column, was born and raised in Bloomington-Normal and still owns a home here.

Now living in Florida, he still spends about two months of every year in the Twin Cities, seeing old friends and looking after some family farming interests.

In 1974, he was hired by Collegiate School in Manhattan — the oldest private school in the country — and spent seven years teaching English and drama and taking charge of the school's theater productions. That is how he came to know John F. Kennedy Jr. and his mother.

He left New York in 1981 to settle in Deerfield Beach, Fla., which is near Fort Lauderdale.

A graduate of University High School in Normal, Leach earned his bachelor's degree from Northwestern University in Evanston, his master's degree at the University of Iowa and his doctorate from New York University.

In Deerfield Beach, he writes theater reviews for the weekly newspaper, the Deerfield Observer, where his column about JFK Jr. will appear on Thursday.

— Pantagraph Staff

***

Memories of JFK Jr.

By BLAKE LEACH

For The Pantagraph

John F. Kennedy Jr. was throwing his school books from the second floor to the first floor when I first met him in 1974.

The idea was to make a big noise (success!), but he politely agreed that there were safer and less expensive ways to accomplish the same purpose. He was in the eighth grade at Collegiate School in New York City, and I was beginning my first year there as a teacher.

I remember the next year being told to contact Mrs. Onassis, his mother, because she wanted to buy theater tickets for the boys in my ninth-grade English class.

"The school is asking parents to teach a class, or in some way enrich the lives of the students," she told me. "Well, I can't teach anything, but I'd like for the boys to see some plays."

Her secretary sent a check, and I purchased twenty-some tickets for "Sherlock Holmes," including one for Mrs. Onassis.

"Shall I send your ticket home with John?" I asked, and she replied, "Oh, no, he loses everything."

The chaperone who arrived at the theater first said she was not there, but as we began to troop inside, she emerged from her hiding place dressed in an old raincoat with a floppy piece of plastic over her hair - her disguise.

She sat next to me, with boys scattered in groups all around.

"I think Sherlock Holmes became involved in crime solving because he was bored," she said during the intermission.

I was struck by the distance between her eyes, and by her very soft voice.

She seemed to enjoy the outing quite a bit, but her anonymity was destroyed when John came to ask her for $5. He wanted to buy some pretzels for his friends.

The audience spotted John and then his mother. Everyone looked. She felt so conspicuous that early in the second act, she said she had to leave.

In that short time, the paparazzi had gathered outside to get as many parting shots as they could.

"I had a wonderful time," she told me the next day on the phone. "I can't join you again, but I'd like to keep buying tickets for the boys."

She was in the midst of helping John study for his "Romeo and Juliet" test, I remember, and tried out several of the quotations to see if she had them right. She was very supportive of John, attending parent functions just as though she was not Jackie Onassis.

She did not want him pampered, and so, each morning, he rode the public bus to school, followed in a car by two Secret Service men. During the school day, they stayed in the adjoining church, but John wore a gold cross around his neck, wired to alert them.

It didn't work the day his bicycle was stolen in Central Park. He took a path that the car could not follow.

But there was no great alarm. John was regarded as a normal kid, expected to deal with the scrapes that normal kids encounter.

He was a middling student. In an atmosphere where great pressure was put on boys to get into the college of their parents' choice, John was simply encouraged to do better.

In 1975, John appeared in a musical play as a wounded soldier who was carried on stage on a stretcher, and died in the arms of his mother. It was a play that I wrote for the Bicentennial about the Civil War nurse Mother Bickerdyke, called "Petticoats and Union Suits."

John's mother called to say that she was delighted he was going to be involved but wondered if that was really the right part for him.

"Of course it is," I said. So involved was I that it didn't occur to me that people would relate this onstage death to the real death of his father 13 years before. The moment was electrifying and perhaps very sad for Mrs. Onassis, who, nevertheless, came night after night to see John in the play.

"This is very important to him," she told me. "John begins preparing an hour and a half ahead of time, as though this is a Broadway production."

John left the next year to attend a school in New England. Since his Secret Service protection ended at 16, his mother wanted him in a quieter place than New York City.

I remember John as a good, all-around kid. A little awkward, he had a hard time picking up the dance steps in the play. He was not a singer, but he loved every moment of being on the stage.

John was a sweet kid, always polite. If he told you something, you could believe it.

I'm just glad I knew him in the days when he could still be a kid.