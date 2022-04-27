Bloomington hip hop artist V8 Fast Change revving up multi-genre music fest Friday at nighthop

BLOOMINGTON – Dominique Stevenson has big dreams for his hometown music scene in Bloomington.

The self-described dreamer is taking the first step on Friday towards making them come true by producing the March Madness Music Festival. Eleven acts are all charged up to bring a vibrant and energetic evening to nightshop, 517 N. Main St, Bloomington, with a heavy-hitting lineup of both local and touring artists.

Bagging up their best bars and silky-smooth hip hop tracks are touring artists Chicago Rapper Taco, Mickey Factz, Truly Dewy. As for Bloomington’s own, Nick "Maestro" Jones will own the stage with Stevenson, who performs under the stage name V8 Vast Change.

Additionally Redd Cross bestowing Christian hip hop forged in the Quincy-area.

Fans of soul, jazz and rhythm and blues can rejoice to the stylings of Soultru, swinging sweet licks out of the Quad Cities; Chicago songbird Mara Love, packing backup singer credits for Barbara Steisand; and Normal-favorite Adrian Mendez, returning to the nightshop after performing for WGLT’s Satellite Summer Concert Series last August. Yea Big is another local trio that will jazz up the place.

Bands rolling out from the Twin Cities include the professional wedding entertainers and party rockers Style In Stereo, plus the all-gas-no-breaks punk rockers of Dirty Rotten Revenge. Touring in is the punk-inspired rock band The Run Around.

Stevenson said “first and foremost" he’s a dreamer, and his record label, “Dreamington,” calls back back to his Twin Cities hometown.

He told The Pantagraph that March Madness’ main goal is to unite the community “through the common interests of music.” He said that means breaking down the barriers that separate us, whether they be financial or residential.

Stevenson said he wants to bring out both the West Side, and also Twin Cities’ more affluent crowds so they can let their hair down too. He added that there’s almost an unspoken divide between Bloomington and Normal — but small favors like Make Music Normal sharing his festival helps bridge that gap.

That’s also part of why the festival includes multiple genres. Stevenson said he’s hoping for moments from people who might say: “I came to see Mickey Factz wrap, but man, that punk show was fun.”

The end result he envisions is a blending of all parts of the community in one, single event, that builds Bloomington-Normal into a music destination, so people don't have to travel to Chicago.

Stevenson knows a thing or two about community organizing. He said “me and my brothers did a lot in 2020” and started the Next Gen Initiative, which holds marches and forums on local politics.

As V8 Vast Change, he’s spat bars about teaching the next generation how to manage their time and money, and pass that on to the next. And, in ‘The Trentonain’, he recounts the story of a young woman left dead in the streets. His wife had gone to school with her, and the song took on the name of the local paper.

“These are stories you read every day in the paper,” said Stevenson.

Listen close enough to ‘Believe in Yourself,” and you can feel the hope his hip hop manifests for yourself. Then in ‘Angels’, Stevenson lays out a solid lesson from his mother: “If you gotta stand alone, stand and be strong.”

He’s opened for big-timers like Nelly at the Normal CornBelters Stadium. To get where he is today took Stevenson a nonstop grind.

He said when he started getting shows together around 10 years ago, “nobody would book hip hop — in Bloomington, especially.”

Stevenson said there’s a lot of negative connotations tacked on to hip hop music that made venues hang up on him.

“I can't prove that my style is different and has a different crowd or whatever if I can't even get in the door,” he said.

He said he had to start booking shows on his own, and constantly travel to Chicago between jobs. Raised in a gospel-heavy home, V8 took up early stages in town found at area churches.

Stevenson is working to overcome those stereotypes, which he said are formed by people not having access to each other.

“I just I've always wanted my music to impact the world in a positive way,” he said, adding that includes helping people think differently and critically, but also have a good time.

Within his genre, top influences of his include Jay Cole and Kendrick Lamar. Outside, there's Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Ray Charles, and Aretha Franklin.

He’s already taken a page out of Chance the Rapper's book. The Festival is donating a portion of funds to the Normal Community West High School Promise Council.

Stevenson said a lot of artists don’t understand how much you have to work for free if you’re the first to break ground in trying to change the culture.

“You got to work like three times as hard,” he said, “just to get a little bit in.

“You can't demand the respect, you got to swallow your pride until somebody notices that. You just got to work for everything, starting out.”

