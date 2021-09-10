Bloomington Central Catholic squeezes past Paxton-Buckley-Loda 13-12

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Bloomington Central Catholic passed in a 13-12 victory at Paxton-Buckley-Loda's expense on September 10 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on August 27, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Pontiac Township and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on August 27 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.